Europe is breathing a sigh of relief over Germany

Matt Qvortrup is author of "Angela Merkel: Europe's Most Influential Leader." The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) There was an almost audible sigh of relief from Europe's capitals on Sunday night when the German Social Democrats (SPD) voted for formal negotiations with Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union and Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union. Failure to endorse the proposed plan for government would have thrown Europe into another existential crisis it could ill afford.

But it was hardly the endorsement Social Democrat leader Martin Schulz had hoped for. Only 362 of the 642 delegates at the special party conference in Bonn endorsed the compromise reached two weeks ago.

The vote was on a knife-edge and Schulz was hardly confident when he addressed his comrades on Sunday afternoon.

It was not a bravura performance: "Schulz fails to reach the heart of the delegates," wrote the otherwise supportive newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung on its website immediately after his address. With friends like that who needs enemies?

It was the survival of the party -- not Schulz's rhetoric -- that saved the embattled leader. After polling a mere 23% in Federal elections in September the SPD has sunk even lower in recent opinion polls . The likelihood of another defeat in new elections in March almost certainly made the difference.

