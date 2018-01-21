(CNN) Germany's leaders have taken a crucial step towards breaking a deadlock that has prevented the formation of a new government since elections four months ago.

At a special party congress in Bonn, the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) voted to begin formal coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU/CSU alliance, a move that brings a new, Merkel-led administration closer to reality.

Although Merkel's political alliance emerged as the largest group in last September's elections, its support was significantly dented. Since then, Merkel has struggled to put together a viable coalition.

Some 600 SPD delegates debated the motion for several hours on Sunday before voting to launch official talks that will likely lead to a renewal of the CDU/SPD partnership of the last four years -- a so-called grand coalition ("GroKo").

At the party meeting, 362 delegates voted "yes" while 279 voted against the talks.

