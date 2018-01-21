Breaking News

The full list of the 2018 SAG Awards winners

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 1:47 AM ET, Mon January 22, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture: The cast of &quot;Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri&quot;
Photos: 2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture: The cast of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Hide Caption
1 of 15
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role: Frances McDormand in &quot;Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri&quot;
Photos: 2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role: Frances McDormand in "Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri"
Hide Caption
2 of 15
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role: Gary Oldman in &quot;Darkest Hour&quot;
Photos: 2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role: Gary Oldman in "Darkest Hour"
Hide Caption
3 of 15
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Allison Janney in &quot;I, Tonya&quot;
Photos: 2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Allison Janney in "I, Tonya"
Hide Caption
4 of 15
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Sam Rockwell in &quot;Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri&quot;
Photos: 2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Sam Rockwell in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Hide Caption
5 of 15
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: &quot;Wonder Woman&quot;
Photos: 2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: "Wonder Woman"
Hide Caption
6 of 15
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: The cast of &quot;This is Us&quot;
Photos: 2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: The cast of "This is Us"
Hide Caption
7 of 15
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown in &quot;This Is Us&quot;
Photos: 2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown in "This Is Us"
Hide Caption
8 of 15
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Claire Foy in &quot;The Crown&quot;
Photos: 2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Claire Foy in "The Crown"
Hide Caption
9 of 15
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: &quot;Game of Thrones&quot;
Photos: 2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: "Game of Thrones"
Hide Caption
10 of 15
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: The cast of &quot;Veep&quot;
Photos: 2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: The cast of "Veep"
Hide Caption
11 of 15
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus in &quot;Veep&quot;
Photos: 2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus in "Veep"
Hide Caption
12 of 15
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: William H. Macy in &quot;Shameless&quot;
Photos: 2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: William H. Macy in "Shameless"
Hide Caption
13 of 15
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Nicole Kidman in &quot;Big Little Lies&quot;
Photos: 2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Nicole Kidman in "Big Little Lies"
Hide Caption
14 of 15
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Alexander Skarsgard in &quot;Big Little Lies&quot;
Photos: 2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Alexander Skarsgard in "Big Little Lies"
Hide Caption
15 of 15
20 Golden Globe winners three billboards23 Golden Globe winners three billboards22 Golden Globe winners darkest hour 09 Golden Globe winners allison janney01 Golden Globe winners sam rockwellwonder woman gal gadot 2this is us season 202 Golden Globe winners Sterling Brown 03 the crown season 2game of thrones 2017 RESTRICTED veep season 6veep season 6 photo02 shameless still Big Little Lies HBO06 Golden Globe winners Alexander Skarsgard

(CNN)The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are Sunday, and we'll be updating this list of winners throughout the night.

Winners are indicated below by an asterisk and the word WINNER.
Motion Picture Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
    Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"
    Read More
    James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"
    Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"
    Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour" *WINNER
    Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
    Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"
    Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"
    Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri" *WINNER
    Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"
    Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
    Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"
    Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"
    Woody Harrelson,"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
    Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"
    Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" *WINNER
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
    Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"
    Hong Chau, "Downsizing"
    Holly Hunter, "The Big Sick"
    Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" *WINNER
    Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"
    Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
    "The Big Sick"
    "Get Out"
    "Lady Bird"
    "Mudbound"
    "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" *WINNER
    Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
    "Baby Driver"
    "Dunkirk"
    "Logan"
    "Wonder Woman" *WINNER
    "War for the Planet of the Apes"
    Television Awards
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
    Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock"
    Jeff Daniels, "Godless"
    Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"
    Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"
    Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies" *WINNER
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
    Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies" *WINNER
    Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette & Joan"
    Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette & Joan"
    Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"
    Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
    Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
    Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" *WINNER
    Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"
    David Harbour, "Stranger Things"
    Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
    Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"
    Claire Foy, "The Crown" *WINNER
    Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
    Robin Wright, "House of Cards"
    Laura Linney, "Ozark"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
    Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
    Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"
    Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
    Sean Hayes, "Will & Grace"
    William H. Macy, "Shameless" *WINNER
    Marc Maron, "GLOW"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
    Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is the New Black"
    Alison Brie, "GLOW"
    Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie"
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep" *WINNER
    Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"
    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
    "The Crown"
    "Game of Thrones"
    "The Handmaid's Tale"
    "Stranger Things"
    "This Is Us" *WINNER
    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
    "Black-ish"
    "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
    "GLOW"
    "Orange is the New Black"
    "Veep" *WINNER
    Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
    "Game of Thrones" *WINNER
    "GLOW"
    "Homeland"
    "Stranger Things"
    "The Walking Dead"