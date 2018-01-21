Breaking News

The full list of the 2018 SAG Awards winners

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 8:27 PM ET, Sun January 21, 2018

(CNN)The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are Sunday, and we'll be updating this list of winners throughout the night.

Winners are indicated below by an asterisk and the word WINNER.
Motion Picture Awards
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
    Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"
    James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"
    Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"
    Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"
    Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."
    Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
    Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"
    Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"
    Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri"
    Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"
    Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
    Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"
    Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"
    Woody Harrelson,"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
    Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"
    Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
    Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"
    Hong Chau, "Downsizing"
    Holly Hunter, "The Big Sick"
    Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" *WINNER
    Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"
    Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
    "The Big Sick"
    "Get Out"
    "Lady Bird"
    "Mudbound"
    "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
    Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
    "Baby Driver"
    "Dunkirk"
    "Logan"
    "Wonder Woman" *WINNER
    "War for the Planet of the Apes"
    Television Awards
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
    Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock"
    Jeff Daniels, "Godless"
    Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"
    Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"
    Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
    Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"
    Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette & Joan"
    Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette & Joan"
    Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"
    Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
    Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
    Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
    Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"
    David Harbour, "Stranger Things"
    Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
    Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"
    Claire Foy, "The Crown"
    Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
    Robin Wright, "House of Cards"
    Laura Linney, "Ozark"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
    Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
    Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"
    Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
    Sean Hayes, "Will & Grace"
    William H. Macy, "Shameless" *WINNER
    Marc Maron, "GLOW"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
    Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is the New Black"
    Alison Brie, "GLOW"
    Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie"
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep" *WINNER
    Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"
    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
    "The Crown"
    "Game of Thrones"
    "The Handmaid's Tale"
    "Stranger Things"
    "This Is Us"
    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
    "Black-ish"
    "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
    "GLOW"
    "Orange is the New Black"
    "Veep" *WINNER
    Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
    "Game of Thrones" *WINNER
    "GLOW"
    "Homeland"
    "Stranger Things"
    "The Walking Dead"