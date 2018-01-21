(CNN) The Screen Actors Guild Awards gravitated back toward something approaching award-show normalcy, while straining to exhibit its relevance vis-à-vis the Time's Up/#MeToo movement. It was, to say the least, an ungainly process, one that made for an uneven, disjointed telecast.

Color might have crept back into the outfits, but the presentation itself was conspicuously drab.

After the Golden Globes produced an array of stirring moments and a concerted fashion statement in the form of black attire, the question lingered whether the activism unleashed by sexual-misconduct allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein and others would carry through awards season.

Sunday's telecast outlined some limits on engaging in that conversation in this context, despite a lineup of female presenters -- and for the first time a host, Kristen Bell -- seemingly designed to advance it.

The bottom line is for those who complain about lectures from Hollywood A-listers -- who would rather awards shows be self-congratulatory, promotional affairs, better off being boring than controversial -- well, this was your night.

