(CNN) Kristen Bell did not hold back when she took the stage as the first-ever host of the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night.

Bell kicked things off with a jab at the First Lady, Melania Trump.

"There has never been a host for this awards show before," Bell said. "First time. First person. First lady. I honestly never thought I would grow up to be the first lady, but you know what, I kind of like it," Bell said. "I think my first initiative as first lady will be cyberbullying because I have yet to see any progress on that problem quite yet."

She did not mention Trump by name, but it was a clear dig at the first lady, who said that combating cyberbullying would be her key focus during her time in the White House.

