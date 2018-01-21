Breaking News

SAG awards: On the red carpet

Updated 9:41 PM ET, Sun January 21, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kristen Bell arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium &amp;amp; Expo Hall on Sunday, January 21, in Los Angeles.
Photos: SAG awards: On the red carpet
Kristen Bell arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, January 21, in Los Angeles.
Hide Caption
1 of 20
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photos: SAG awards: On the red carpet
Tracee Ellis Ross
Hide Caption
2 of 20
Gina Rodriguez
Photos: SAG awards: On the red carpet
Gina Rodriguez
Hide Caption
3 of 20
Elisabeth Moss
Photos: SAG awards: On the red carpet
Elisabeth Moss
Hide Caption
4 of 20
Olivia Munn
Photos: SAG awards: On the red carpet
Olivia Munn
Hide Caption
5 of 20
Goldie Hawn, left, and her daughter Kate Hudson
Photos: SAG awards: On the red carpet
Goldie Hawn, left, and her daughter Kate Hudson
Hide Caption
6 of 20
Lupita Nyong&#39;o
Photos: SAG awards: On the red carpet
Lupita Nyong'o
Hide Caption
7 of 20
Zoe Kazan
Photos: SAG awards: On the red carpet
Zoe Kazan
Hide Caption
8 of 20
Halle Berry
Photos: SAG awards: On the red carpet
Halle Berry
Hide Caption
9 of 20
Milo Ventimiglia
Photos: SAG awards: On the red carpet
Milo Ventimiglia
Hide Caption
10 of 20
Yara Shahidi
Photos: SAG awards: On the red carpet
Yara Shahidi
Hide Caption
11 of 20
Matt Smith
Photos: SAG awards: On the red carpet
Matt Smith
Hide Caption
12 of 20
Connie Britton
Photos: SAG awards: On the red carpet
Connie Britton
Hide Caption
13 of 20
Margot Robbie
Photos: SAG awards: On the red carpet
Margot Robbie
Hide Caption
14 of 20
Jason Bateman, left, and Amanda Anka
Photos: SAG awards: On the red carpet
Jason Bateman, left, and Amanda Anka
Hide Caption
15 of 20
Sydelle Noel
Photos: SAG awards: On the red carpet
Sydelle Noel
Hide Caption
16 of 20
Ryan Michelle Bathe, left, and Sterling K. Brown
Photos: SAG awards: On the red carpet
Ryan Michelle Bathe, left, and Sterling K. Brown
Hide Caption
17 of 20
Sunita Mani
Photos: SAG awards: On the red carpet
Sunita Mani
Hide Caption
18 of 20
Danielle Brooks
Photos: SAG awards: On the red carpet
Danielle Brooks
Hide Caption
19 of 20
Allison Janney
Photos: SAG awards: On the red carpet
Allison Janney
Hide Caption
20 of 20
03 SAG awards red carpet 201802 SAG awards red carpet 201820 SAG awards red carpet 201819 SAG awards red carpet 201818 SAG awards red carpet 201817 SAG awards red carpet 201816 SAG awards red carpet 201815 SAG awards red carpet 201814 SAG awards red carpet 201813 SAG awards red carpet 201812 SAG awards red carpet 201811 SAG awards red carpet 201810 SAG awards red carpet 201809 SAG awards red carpet 201807 SAG awards red carpet 201806 SAG awards red carpet 201802 SAG awards 2018 TEASE01 SAG awards red carpet 201804 SAG awards red carpet 201808 SAG awards red carpet 2018