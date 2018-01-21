SAG awards: On the red carpet
Kristen Bell arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, January 21, in Los Angeles.
Reese Witherspoon
Tracee Ellis Ross
Gina Rodriguez
Elisabeth Moss
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Olivia Munn
Goldie Hawn, left, and her daughter Kate Hudson
Lupita Nyong'o
Kelly Marie Tran
Millie Bobby Brown
Susan Sarandon (left) and Geena Davis
Uzo Aduba
Mary J. Blige
Hong Chau
Saoirse Ronan (L) and Greta Gerwig
Zoe Kazan
Halle Berry
Milo Ventimiglia
Yara Shahidi
Matt Smith
Connie Britton
Margot Robbie
Jason Bateman, left, and Amanda Anka
Sydelle Noel
Ryan Michelle Bathe, left, and Sterling K. Brown
Sunita Mani
Danielle Brooks
Allison Janney