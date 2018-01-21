Breaking News

2018 SAG awards: The winners

Updated 9:44 PM ET, Sun January 21, 2018

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: William H. Macy in "Shameless"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus in "Veep"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: The cast of "Veep"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Allison Janney for "I, Tonya"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Sam Rockwell for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Alexander Skarsgard for "Big Little Lies"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Nicole Kidman for "Big Little Lies"
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: "Wonder Woman"
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: "Game of Thrones"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown for "This Is Us"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth in "The Crown."
