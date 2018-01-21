2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: William H. Macy in "Shameless"
2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus in "Veep"
2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: The cast of "Veep"
2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Allison Janney for "I, Tonya"
2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Sam Rockwell for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Alexander Skarsgard for "Big Little Lies"
2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Nicole Kidman for "Big Little Lies"
2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: "Wonder Woman"
2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: "Game of Thrones"
2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown for "This Is Us"
2018 SAG awards: The winners
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth in "The Crown."