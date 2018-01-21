Kabul hotel siege ends 12 hours later with six dead, Afghan officials say

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) Gunmen raided the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, leaving six people dead after a 12-hour standoff with security forces that ended Sunday, Afghan authorities say.

A foreigner was among those killed before Afghan forces secured the hotel, according to Nasrat Rahimi, a deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, who did not provide additional details on the nationalities of the victims. Seven Afghans were wounded, he said.

Afghan security forces went on every floor of the six-story hotel in a clearing operation that left four attackers dead, ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

He said four attackers were involved, but the Taliban released a statement claiming responsibility and saying it was carried out by five assailants.

The attackers were affiliated with the Pakistan-based Haqqani network, according to the Interior Ministry.