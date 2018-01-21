(CNN) Gunmen killed six people during a 12-hour siege at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, according to spokesmen at Afghanistan's Interior Ministry.

A foreigner was among those killed before Afghan forces secured the hotel Sunday morning, Deputy Ministry Spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said, while seven Afghans were also wounded.

Spokesman Najib Danish said that Afghan Security Forces went floor-by-floor in a clearing operation of the six-story hotel.

Danish told CNN that four attackers were killed.

The ministry said that 153 people -- including 41 foreigners -- had been rescued from the hotel.

Read More