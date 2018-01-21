Kabul hotel siege: Gunmen kill at least 5

(CNN) Gunmen have killed at least five people in an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, according to local media citing the Afghan government.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish told media that two attackers had also been killed and a further six civilians injured, TOLO news channel and Afghan station 1TV News reported.

Security forces near the Intercontinental Hotel after the attack.

Danish said the operation to clear the hotel was ongoing and that 100 people had been rescued so far, 16 of them foreigners, both broadcasters said on Twitter.

Gunmen attacked the hotel about 9 p.m. Saturday (11:30am ET) and were still trading fire with Afghan special forces Sunday morning, with gunfire intensifying about 4 a.m. Sunday, TOLO reported.

Ambulances came to the scene during a lull in the shooting, a witness who lives near the hotel told CNN.

Read More