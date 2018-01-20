Here are the signs of the Women's March

Story highlights One year after the inauguration of Donald Trump, many have returned to the Women's March, signs in hand.

(CNN) The day after the inauguration of Donald Trump, people across the world took to the streets in protest. One year later, many have returned to the Women's March, signs in hand.

A sign holds more than just a slogan representing the crowd's wider message. It holds significance for the person who spent time making it and carrying it all the way to the event. It's a way for the person's voice to be heard without them uttering a word, a way to inspire the crowd around them and make their point to the world.

At this year's Women's Marches, from Rome to New York and Los Angeles, handmade signs were just as ubiquitous as the knit hats in every shade of pink.

The world heard what people had to say Saturday in part because of those signs, held high and waved proudly for everyone to see.

A woman holds a sign reading "Women united! Will never be defeated!" during a demonstration in downtown Rome on Saturday, January 20.

A woman in Rome holds a sign reading "Migrant Lives Matter."

A woman attends the march in New York, one day after a federal government shutdown. One of the reasons for the shutdown is because Republicans and Democrats could not reach a deal about the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which grants protections to young undocumented immigrants in the United States.

"I have had enough," reads a sign in New York.

A demonstrator holds a sign that reads "Here's to Strong Women" during the Women's March in Washington.

Thousands gather in downtown Chicago to listen to speakers before marching a short distance to Federal Plaza.

A woman attends the march in New York.

People demonstrate in Rome.

Laurie Gilmore, left, and Joan Daniels attend a demonstration in Santa Clarita, California. Gilmore said she "can't tolerate this regime" and Daniels said she is fed up."It's about human rights and treating people fairly," Daniels said.

Stephanie Rudnick attends the march in Denver, Colorado. "There is not a more important time in history than now for the future for both women and men in making a statement that these are not the principles our country was founded on," Rudnick said.