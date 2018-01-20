Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)A safe haven that is anything but. A judge who offers comfort and advice to sexual abuse victims. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed amid a busy news week:
3 ways MLK speaks to our time
Martin Luther King Jr. may be largely associated with his civil rights legacy, but he had plenty to say about issues like health care and the nastiness of our political disagreements. Fifty years after his death, King's words still resonate.
In Syria, a safe haven that is anything but
"God has forgotten us." Families fled one town under siege only to end up in the same situation, under assault by government forces. This time, though, there is nowhere to run.
She is the judge these victims needed
One by one, victims of former Team USA gymnastics doctor and serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar shared their horrific tales. Presiding Judge Rosemarie Aquilina listened and offered empathy, comfort and advice to each individual.
In Iowa, doubt creeps in even among Trump supporters
At this Iowa establishment, Trump divides families as well as diner tables. But when the debate gets particularly heated, these retired farmers remind each other to reel it back in.
Opinion: Here's why we have to keep talking about Aziz Ansari
Oset Babur writes that we're now in an era where interactions between men and women are being analyzed through an entirely different lens.
Opinion: My grandfather, Winston Churchill, would have been a climate leader
Sir Nicholas Soames writes that were Churchill prime minister of the United Kingdom today, he would respect evidence and make policy decisions to eradicate climate change.