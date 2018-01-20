Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN) A safe haven that is anything but. A judge who offers comfort and advice to sexual abuse victims. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed amid a busy news week:

3 ways MLK speaks to our time

In Syria, a safe haven that is anything but

She is the judge these victims needed

One by one, victims of former Team USA gymnastics doctor and serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar shared their horrific tales. Presiding Judge Rosemarie Aquilina listened and offered empathy, comfort and advice to each individual.

In Iowa, doubt creeps in even among Trump supporters

At this Iowa establishment, Trump divides families as well as diner tables. But when the debate gets particularly heated, these retired farmers remind each other to reel it back in.

Opinion: Here's why we have to keep talking about Aziz Ansari

Oset Babur writes that we're now in an era where interactions between men and women are being analyzed through an entirely different lens.