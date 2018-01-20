Story highlights Lindsey Vonn wins downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

(CNN) She has been overshadowed by young teammate Mikaela Shiffrin in recent weeks but US veteran Lindsey Vonn hit back with victory in Italy Saturday to reignite her Olympic hopes and move to within seven of the record of World Cup wins.

The 33-year-old triumphed in the downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo to take her tally to 79 World Cup victories, the most of any woman and second only to the 86 of Swedish slalom legend Ingemar Stenmark.

The American clocked one minute 36.48 seconds to beat Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather for her 40th World Cup downhill win, with another young American Jacqueline Wiles in a surprise third place.

Vonn has had a mixed season despite winning a super-G in Val d'Isere, France in December. She had an injury-disrupted 2017 after breaking her arm and is still skiing with a brace on her right knee to aid a long-term problem.

Lindsey Vonn won in Cortina for her first downhill victory since January 2017.

