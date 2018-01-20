Breaking News

German skier pulls off surprise win in classic Kitzbuhel downhill

Surprise winner: Germany's Thomas Dressen pulled off a shock win with his first World Cup victory -- and in the legendary Kitzbuhel downhill.
Surprise winner: Germany's Thomas Dressen pulled off a shock win with his first World Cup victory -- and in the legendary Kitzbuhel downhill.
History maker: Dressen earned only his second World Cup podium finish and became the first German since 1979 to win the revered Kitzbuhel downhill.
History maker: Dressen earned only his second World Cup podium finish and became the first German since 1979 to win the revered Kitzbuhel downhill.
On the podium: Dressen won from Swiss Beat Feuz (left), who was the victor in Wengen last week, and 2014 champion Hannes Reichelt of Austria (right).
On the podium: Dressen won from Swiss Beat Feuz (left), who was the victor in Wengen last week, and 2014 champion Hannes Reichelt of Austria (right).
Party town: A crowd of about 45,000 turned out to watch the famous race, which plunges down the Hahnenkamm mountain to finish in the town.
Party town: A crowd of about 45,000 turned out to watch the famous race, which plunges down the Hahnenkamm mountain to finish in the town.
Carnival atmosphere: The race weekend is a huge occasion with vast crowds flocking to see the racing and revel in Kitzbuhel's cobbled streets.
Carnival atmosphere: The race weekend is a huge occasion with vast crowds flocking to see the racing and revel in Kitzbuhel's cobbled streets.
Chocolate box: Kitzbuhel is a former silver mining town with a pretty, pedestrianized medieval center in the heart of Austria's Tyrol region.
Chocolate box: Kitzbuhel is a former silver mining town with a pretty, pedestrianized medieval center in the heart of Austria's Tyrol region.
Going, going...: Austrian Patrick Schweiger tangles with a gate during the infamous race, the scariest and hairiest on the World Cup circuit.
Going, going...: Austrian Patrick Schweiger tangles with a gate during the infamous race, the scariest and hairiest on the World Cup circuit.
...Gone: American skier Jared Goldberg hits the safety nets on the difficult Streif run in Kitzbuhel.
...Gone: American skier Jared Goldberg hits the safety nets on the difficult Streif run in Kitzbuhel.
He's back!: Actor, politician and muscle man Arnold Schwarzenegger is a regular visitor to the legendary race.
He's back!: Actor, politician and muscle man Arnold Schwarzenegger is a regular visitor to the legendary race.
Speed merchant: Former Formula One world champion Niki Lauda of Austria is another Hahnenkamm fan.
Speed merchant: Former Formula One world champion Niki Lauda of Austria is another Hahnenkamm fan.
Celeb-tastic: Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone was also among the crowd.
Celeb-tastic: Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone was also among the crowd.
National pride: Dressen celebrated with the rest of his German teammates after the historic win.
National pride: Dressen celebrated with the rest of his German teammates after the historic win.
Story highlights

  • Thomas Dressen surprise winner of Kitzbuhel downhill
  • German's first ever World Cup win

(CNN)It is the most feared and challenging downhill in the world, but outsider Thomas Dressen proved his mettle with a debut World Cup win in the legendary Hahnenkamm race in Kitzbuhel.

The 24-year-old German clinched only the second podium finish of his career with a storming run down the infamous Streif course in front of the 45,000-strong crowd intent on turning the pretty Austrian resort into a carnival for this iconic weekend of ski racing.
The Kitzbuhel track is notoriously difficult with huge jumps, such as the 80-meter Mausefalle not long after the steep start section, and fast, bumpy, technical sections such as the Steilhang.
    High-speed crashes have been a notable feature of the race over the years.
    "The most important victory for a downhiller is Kitzbuhel because in my opinion it's the most complete race," Austrian legend Franz Klammer, the 1976 Olympic downhill champion, told CNN Sport.
    "It requires everything: guts, making tight turns, long turns, gliding sections and jumping."
    History maker

    Italy&#39;s Dominik Paris runs past spectators in the downhill race at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Kitzbuehel, Austria, on January 21, 2017. Italy&#39;s Dominik Paris won ahead of France&#39;s Valentin Giraud Moine and French teammate Johan Clarey, third. / AFP / APA AND EXPA / Johann GRODER / Austria OUT (Photo credit should read JOHANN GRODER/AFP/Getty Images)
    Italy's Dominik Paris runs past spectators in the downhill race at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Kitzbuehel, Austria, on January 21, 2017. Italy's Dominik Paris won ahead of France's Valentin Giraud Moine and French teammate Johan Clarey, third. / AFP / APA AND EXPA / Johann GRODER / Austria OUT (Photo credit should read JOHANN GRODER/AFP/Getty Images)

    Dressen, who was the 19th racer to go on a clear day after the storms of earlier in the week, clocked a time of one minute 56.15 seconds to edge out leader Swiss Beat Feuz, winner of last week's downhill in Wengen, by .20 seconds.
    The excited German pumped his arms and then skis in the air before sinking to his haunches and shaking his head at what he had just achieved.
    "It's just an unbelievable feeling because it was really a surprise to me that I was in the lead as I crossed the finish line and I had to look at the timing board twice to believe it," Dressen told reporters afterwards.
    "But then when I recognized that it was a really good one today I was just overwhelmed and rally happy about it."
    Dressen made his debut on the World Cup circuit in 2015 and claimed his first podium -- a third -- in the Beaver Creek downhill in December.
    He became the first skier to win his debut World Cup race at Kitzbhuel since Didier Cuche in 1998. The Swiss went on to win the iconic Hahnenkamm downhill a record five times.
    He is also the first German to win the Kitzbuhel downhill since Sepp Ferstl (representing West Germany) in 1978 and 1979.
    Austrian Hannes Reichelt, the 2014 winner, gave the raucous home fans something to cheer about with third place in 1:56.56.
    Tyrolean treasure: Kitzbuhel is the home of the infamous Hahnenkamm World Cup ski race every January, but the charming Austrian town offers much more than just a death-defying downhill.
    Tyrolean treasure: Kitzbuhel is the home of the infamous Hahnenkamm World Cup ski race every January, but the charming Austrian town offers much more than just a death-defying downhill.
    Sparkling gem: Kitzbuhel is a former silver mining town and a medieval jewel in the heart of Austria's Tirol, 60 miles east of Innsbruck.
    Sparkling gem: Kitzbuhel is a former silver mining town and a medieval jewel in the heart of Austria's Tirol, 60 miles east of Innsbruck.
    Hahnenkamm hysteria: The annual World Cup race on the Streif run is the scariest and hairiest on the circuit with thrills and plenty of spills to entertain the huge crowds that flood in.
    Hahnenkamm hysteria: The annual World Cup race on the Streif run is the scariest and hairiest on the circuit with thrills and plenty of spills to entertain the huge crowds that flood in.
    Blue riband: The Hahnenkamm downhill is the highlight of the World Cup circuit and race weekend creates a carnival atmosphere in Kitzbuhel.
    Blue riband: The Hahnenkamm downhill is the highlight of the World Cup circuit and race weekend creates a carnival atmosphere in Kitzbuhel.
    He's back: Celebrities and the jet-set turn out in force to see and be seen. Austrian native and Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger is a regular fixture at the Hahnenkamm finish.
    He's back: Celebrities and the jet-set turn out in force to see and be seen. Austrian native and Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger is a regular fixture at the Hahnenkamm finish.
    Nerves of steel: The Hahnenkamm race requires guts and a no-fear approach to tackle the Streif's huge jumps, and steep, icy terrain as it plunges back towards the town.
    Nerves of steel: The Hahnenkamm race requires guts and a no-fear approach to tackle the Streif's huge jumps, and steep, icy terrain as it plunges back towards the town.
    Fever pitch: Just making it to the bottom is a feat in itself. Plenty of racers' seasons have been ended in spectacular crashes on the treacherous descent.
    Fever pitch: Just making it to the bottom is a feat in itself. Plenty of racers' seasons have been ended in spectacular crashes on the treacherous descent.
    No guts, no glory: Winning at Kitzbuhel is the ultimate for a downhill racer. Austrian great Franz Klammer did it four times but Swiss Didier Cuche (pictured) holds the record with five wins.
    No guts, no glory: Winning at Kitzbuhel is the ultimate for a downhill racer. Austrian great Franz Klammer did it four times but Swiss Didier Cuche (pictured) holds the record with five wins.
    Chocolate-box charm: Away from the madness of race weekend, Kitzbuhel is one of the most beautiful settings in the Alps with a pretty, cobbled medieval center.
    Chocolate-box charm: Away from the madness of race weekend, Kitzbuhel is one of the most beautiful settings in the Alps with a pretty, cobbled medieval center.
    After dark: This being Austria, the bar scene is buzzing with plenty of watering holes to refresh thirsty skiers and snowboarders after a long day on the mountain. The Londoner pub is an Alpine institution.
    After dark: This being Austria, the bar scene is buzzing with plenty of watering holes to refresh thirsty skiers and snowboarders after a long day on the mountain. The Londoner pub is an Alpine institution.
    Street party: Kitzbuhel's pedestrianized center is perfect for ambling and taking in the upmarket boutiques, cafes and restaurants.
    Street party: Kitzbuhel's pedestrianized center is perfect for ambling and taking in the upmarket boutiques, cafes and restaurants.
    White playground: Kitzbuhel's skiing area is linked with that of Kirchberg. Together they offer 54 lifts and about 180 kilometers of skiing with endless backcountry opportunity.
    White playground: Kitzbuhel's skiing area is linked with that of Kirchberg. Together they offer 54 lifts and about 180 kilometers of skiing with endless backcountry opportunity.
    Ski safari: As well as the runs on the Hahnenkamm mountain, the ski region includes slopes on the Kitzbuheler Horn, as well as the interlinked areas of Jochberg, Resterhohe and Pass Thurn.
    Ski safari: As well as the runs on the Hahnenkamm mountain, the ski region includes slopes on the Kitzbuheler Horn, as well as the interlinked areas of Jochberg, Resterhohe and Pass Thurn.
    Cruising grounds: Much of the skiing is tree lined and suits mileage hungry intermediates, although beginners and experts are well catered for.
    Cruising grounds: Much of the skiing is tree lined and suits mileage hungry intermediates, although beginners and experts are well catered for.
    Austrian hospitality: Kitzbuhel is home to myriad four and five-star hotels with a wealth of upmarket eateries and plenty of cosy huts for on-mountain refreshments.
    Austrian hospitality: Kitzbuhel is home to myriad four and five-star hotels with a wealth of upmarket eateries and plenty of cosy huts for on-mountain refreshments.
    Multi talented: Kitzbuhel is more than just a ski resort, with activities such as polo on ice as well as a thriving summer scene including hiking, golf and tennis.
    Multi talented: Kitzbuhel is more than just a ski resort, with activities such as polo on ice as well as a thriving summer scene including hiking, golf and tennis.
    Svindal wins super-G

    Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal, who won Friday's super-G over a shortened course because of bad weather, finished eighth in the downhill on the full Streif strack.
    The 35-year-old, one of the most successful racers in skiing speed disciplines over the last decade, was racing at Kitzbuhel for the first time since a season-ending crash on the Hahnenkamm in 2016.
    Svindal, who has won two downhills so far this season and was second behind Feuz in Wengen, won the super-G from friend and countryman Kjetil Jansrud with Olympic downhill champion Matthias Mayer third and Reichelt fourth.
    Frenchman Johan Clarey, who holds the record for the fastest speed registered in a World Cup race with 100.6 mph on the Lauberhorn in Wengen in 2013, suffered the downhill's most notable crash Saturday but was able to walk away unscathed.
    The slalom specialists with compete in Kitzbuhel Sunday, while the speed circuit heads to Germany for next week's race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.
    The Winter Olympics begin in PyeongChang, South Korea on February 9.