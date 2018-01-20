Story highlights Thomas Dressen surprise winner of Kitzbuhel downhill

German's first ever World Cup win

(CNN) It is the most feared and challenging downhill in the world, but outsider Thomas Dressen proved his mettle with a debut World Cup win in the legendary Hahnenkamm race in Kitzbuhel.

Decibels raised for Thomas Dressen, Germany's first men's downhill winner in #kitzbühel for 39 years. 👏🎉🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/pr3Tu5HfaK — Aimee Lewis (@aimee_lou_lewis) January 20, 2018

The 24-year-old German clinched only the second podium finish of his career with a storming run down the infamous Streif course in front of the 45,000-strong crowd intent on turning the pretty Austrian resort into a carnival for this iconic weekend of ski racing.

The Kitzbuhel track is notoriously difficult with huge jumps, such as the 80-meter Mausefalle not long after the steep start section, and fast, bumpy, technical sections such as the Steilhang.

High-speed crashes have been a notable feature of the race over the years and are an occupational hazard for the skiers.

"The most important victory for a downhiller is Kitzbuhel because in my opinion it's the most complete race," Austrian legend Franz Klammer, the 1976 Olympic downhill champion, told CNN Sport.