Everything you need to know about women's marches this weekend

Story highlights Las Vegas event serves as a national voter registration and mobilization tour

Events scheduled across the US for the anniversary of the first Women's March

Washington (CNN) This weekend is the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's swearing-in. But hundreds of thousands of activists across the US also are marking the anniversary of last January's Women's March, and the movement it sparked in 2017.

The organizers of the movement hope to keep up the momentum from last year with a weekend of events and rallies across the country. Here's what you need to know about Women's March and related events this weekend.

Events across the US to keep an eye on

Los Angeles

Los Angeles is expected to draw one of the largest crowds.