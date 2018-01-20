Trump campaign releases ad tying Democrats to murders by undocumented immigrants

(CNN) Hours into the government shutdown, President Donald Trump's reelection campaign released a hard-right ad accusing Democrats of being "complicit in all murders" committed by undocumented immigrants.

"Now Democrats who stand in our way will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants," the video's narrator says. "President Trump will fix our border and keep our families safe."

A Republican familiar with the effort tells CNN that the video, titled "Complicit," will only appear online -- not on TV -- for now.

In a statement , Michael Glassner, the executive director of Trump's reelection campaign committee, said the ad was intended to highlight "the stark contrast between 'complicit' Democrats and the President for his full commitment to build a wall and fix our border to protect Americans from drugs, murder and other atrocities."