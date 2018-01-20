(CNN) As the director of the Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney has been tasked with negotiating a deal with congressional leaders to fund the government and end the shutdown that began on Friday midnight.

If Congress doesn't reach a deal, come Monday, thousands of federal employees will be placed on furlough.

Before the shutdown went into effect Friday, Mulvaney described his role in charge as "kind of cool."

"Obviously, I'm heavily involved in this, Sean, is that the Office of Management and Budget is charged with, you know, sort of implementing running a shutdown," Mulvaney said on conservative commentator Sean Hannity's radio show Friday before the shutdown went into effect.

He added, "In fact, I found out for the first time last night that the person who technically shuts the government down is me, which is kind of cool."