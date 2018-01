Blame game begins after Senate fails to stop shutdown

Minutes after a Senate bill collapsed Friday night, the blame game for the federal government shutdown began.

Here are some tweets from lawmakers and the President reacting to the situation:

Democrats

Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California

Sen. Kamala Harris:

"This shutdown was avoidable. The WH created this crisis & the GOP leaders in Congress refused to negotiate with Democrats. We must pass a bipartisan solution to fund the government, guarantee health care for millions of kids & protect Dreamers . Americans expect & deserve it."

Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi:

"Tonight, on the eve of the first anniversary of his inauguration, President Trump earned an 'F' for failure in leadership. President Trump and Congressional Republicans' obsession with passing a tax scam to benefit the wealthiest and corporations has blinded them to their responsibilities to the American people.

Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey

Sen. Cory Booker:

"The way forward is clear: Republican leaders and the President must pass a bipartisan solution like the one on the table to reopen the government, restore CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program), and provide a place in America for DREAMers. The American people deserve nothing less. If anything, tonight has revealed once again -- the President does not have compassion for our fellow Americans who he put in this perilous situation."

Steny Hoyer, a Democrat from Maryland

Rep. Steny Hoyer:

"Republicans control all the levers of government. There can be no disputing who ultimately is responsible for the grossly irresponsible act of shutting down the government. Democrats have said from the very beginning that we are ready to sit down with Republicans & POTUS to pass legislation to prevent a shutdown and address pressing matters where we are already in agreement. I urge Republicans to end their #GOPshutdown without delay. Sit down with Democrats , and let's work together to meet Congress's responsibilities to the American people.

Republicans

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump:

"Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border. They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead. #WeNeedMoreRepublicansIn18 in order to power through mess !"

"This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present. #DemocratShutdown"

"Democrats are holding our Military hostage over their desire to have unchecked illegal immigration. Can't let that happen!"

Paul Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin

House Speaker Paul Ryan:

"Senate Democrats have let down our troops, our children, and all Americans. They will do anything to appease their base, even shut down the federal government. There is nothing in this bill to keep the government open that Democrats actually oppose, and yet they are blocking it nonetheless in a dangerous political ploy. All of this is just unnecessary. It is reckless. Senate Democrats have brought us to a shutdown."

Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine

Sen. Susan Collins:

"To prevent a government shutdown that would damage our economy and disrupt health care coverage for low-income children, I voted in support of the stop-gap funding bill. A government shutdown represents the ultimate failure to govern."

John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas

Sen. John Cornyn:

"Tonight, Senate Democrats made the choice to strip funding from the Children's Health Insurance Program and deny our troops the support they deserve through the #SchumerShutdown. This is reckless, irresponsible, and wrong."

Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell:

"The facts before us are simple. Right now, the Democratic leader has no compromise immigration bill on the table. No bill exists. Why do Americans need to suffer from a government shutdown when he doesn't even have an immigration bill?

John McCain, a Republican from Arizona

Sen. John McCain: