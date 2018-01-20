Schumer tweaks Trump ego in shutdown blame game

(CNN) Sen. Chuck Schumer jabbed President Donald Trump on Saturday in his most sensitive spot — effectively telling the President, you just don't get the art of the deal.

Thirteen hours into the government shutdown, the Democratic Senate leader made a flagrant attempt to peel Trump away from his Republican colleagues and White House aides, casting rhetorical flies to try to hook the President into a deal his party may not support.

"Negotiating with this White House is like negotiating with jello, it is next to impossible," Schumer said at a press conference.

"It's next to impossible to strike a deal with the President, because he can't stick to the terms," Schumer said. "I have found this out, Leader McConnell has found this out, Speaker Ryan has found this out."

Knowing Trump was likely watching on TV and pointedly targeting his self-image as the ultimate tough-guy deal-maker, Schumer appeared beside a large picture of the President with a slogan reading: #Trumpshutdown.

