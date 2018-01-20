A year of Trump: (Almost) everything that happened
Updated 3:20 AM ET, Sat January 20, 2018
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Story highlights
- Trump is the 45th President
- January 20, 2018, is his one-year anniversary
Washington (CNN)It will be impossible to adequately explain in decades to come just what it was like to be alive in the exhausting first year of Donald Trump's presidency.
From the moment he trampled the unifying conventions of the inaugural address by decrying "American carnage," Trump shattered political normality, tearing at racial and societal divides, the limits and decorum of his office, even raising doubts about his fidelity to the nation's founding values.
Trump is like a raging storm that never blows itself out, as his early morning Twitter rants injected into the nation's central nervous system trigger outrages that obliterate traditional political debate and make days feel like weeks, weeks feel like months and months feel like years.
Here's everything that happened during Trump's first year:
January
January 20
- Trump signs his first executive order to start rolling back Obamacare
January 21
- The Women's March comes to Washington, and millions rally around the world
- White House press secretary Sean Spicer takes no questions but slams the media over their coverage of Trump's inauguration crowd sizes
January 22
- Kellyanne Conway defends Spicer, saying he was giving 'alternative facts'
January 23
- Trump signs an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership
January 24
- Trump signs executive order to advance Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines
January 25
- Trump signs two executive orders directing the construction of a US-Mexico border wall
January 26
January 27
- Trump signs the executive order that came to be known as the travel ban
January 30
- Trump fires acting Attorney General Sally Yates for 'refusing to enforce' the travel ban
January 31
February
February 1
- Trump marks Black History Month, talks Frederick Douglass
February 3
- Judge blocks Trump's travel ban
February 7
- Pence casts tie-breaking vote, confirming Education Secretary Betsy DeVos
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren is silenced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell prompting him to say, 'Nevertheless, she persisted'
February 8
- Sessions confirmed as attorney general
February 9
- Trump slams Warren to Dems: 'Pocahontas is now the face of your party'
February 12
- North Korea test fires ballistic missile
- Trump, Japanese PM conduct open-air North Korea strategy session at Mar-a-Lago
February 13
- Michael Flynn resigns as national security adviser
February 15
- Trump asks Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to slow West Bank settlements
- Trump calls Flynn 'a wonderful man'
February 22
- The Trump administration withdraws federal protections for transgender students
February 25
- Trump tweets he won't be attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner
February 27
- Trump unveils first budget: $54 billion in cuts, defense spending boost
February 28
- Trump delivers well-received speech to joint session of Congress
March
March 1
- Reports surface that in 2016, Sessions had two undisclosed meetings with then-Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak
March 2
- Sessions recuses himself from Justice Department's Russia investigation
March 4
- Without evidence, Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower
March 6
- Trump signs a new travel ban, exempting Iraq
- House GOP unveils a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare
March 10
- Justice Department fires 46 US attorneys, including New York's Preet Bharara
March 15
- A Hawaii federal judge blocks Trump's new travel ban; White House prepares appeal
March 17
- Trump meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel; they don't shake hands
March 20
- FBI Director James Comey confirms that the bureau is investigating alleged Trump campaign ties to Russian election meddling
- He also says there's no evidence that the Obama White House wiretapped Trump Tower
March 22
- US officials tell CNN the FBI has information that indicates associates of Trump communicated with suspected Russian operatives, to possibly coordinate the release of information damaging to Hillary Clinton's campaign
March 23
- House Freedom Caucus rejects Obamacare repeal plan
March 27
- House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes confirms to CNN that he was on White House grounds before he suggested that Trump's transition communications may have been swept up in surveillance of other foreign nationals
March 29
- Ivanka Trump makes her White House job official
March 30
- Flynn offers to testify on Russia for immunity
April
April 4
- The White House blames Syria's chemical attack on the Obama administration
April 5
- North Korea fires ballistic missile as Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping prepare to meet
April 6
- The US launches a military strike on a Syrian government airbase in response to a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians
- During the strike, Trump dines with Xi at Mar-a-Lago
- Nunes steps aside from the House Russia investigation
April 7
- Gorsuch is confirmed to the Supreme Court
April 11
- Spicer invokes 'Holocaust centers,' then apologizes after saying Adolf Hitler 'didn't even sink to using chemical weapons'
April 12
- Trump reverses his position, says NATO is no longer "obsolete" while meeting with NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
April 13
- The US military drops America's most powerful non-nuclear bomb -- a MOAB -- on ISIS targets in Afghanistan, the first time this type of weapon has been used in battle, according to US officials
April 17
- The Trumps host their first Easter Egg Roll at the White House
April 18
- Sessions says he's 'amazed' a judge 'on an island in the Pacific' can block Trump's immigration order
April 20
- US prepares charges to seek arrest of WikiLeaks' Julian Assange
April 21
- The FBI gathered intelligence that suggests Russian operatives tried to use Trump advisers, including Carter Page, to infiltrate the Trump campaign, US officials say
April 23
- A pair of polls show Trump approaching his 100th day in office with the lowest level of support for any modern president
April 24
- Flynn did not properly disclose payments from Russia and may have broken the law, lawmakers say
April 25
- White House officials insist that Trump was not backing down on his wall, despite his comments
- A federal judge blocks part of Trump's sanctuary cities executive order
- German crowd hisses and boos Ivanka Trump as she defends the President in Berlin
April 27
- Documents show Flynn was warned by the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014 against accepting foreign payments as he entered retirement
April 28
- Trump, reflecting on his first 100 days, says he thought the job would be easier
- The EPA removes most climate change information from its website
- Congress averts a shutdown hours before deadline and voted for a weeklong extension
April 29
- Trump leaves the door open for military action against North Korea, hours after Pyongyang launched a missile test
- Trump invites Philippine strongman Rodrigo Duterte to the White House
April 30
- Joe Biden returns to New Hampshire as 2020 rumors swirl
May
May 1
- In an interview, Trump discusses the origins of the Civil War: "Why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?"
May 2
- Trump tweets that the country needs a 'good "shutdown"' and advocates for changing Senate rules
- Clinton: 'If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president'
- Trump seemingly slams the judgment of his own FBI director
- Jimmy Kimmel tackles health care , choking up while talking about his son's heart surgery during a monologue
May 3
- Obama's former national security adviser Susan Rice declines a Senate request to testify on Russian hacking
- Comey says the tarmac meeting between Clinton and Lynch was the moment he decided that the Justice Department was not capable of an independent investigation into Clinton's email server
May 4
- House Republicans pass an Obamacare replacement bill
- Trump signs an executive order to 'vigorously promote religious liberty'
- Ivanka Trump's new book gets reviews -- and they aren't good
- Navy SEAL is killed in action in Somalia
May 6
- White House announces Trump's first foreign trip as President: Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican
May 8
- Obama warned Trump about hiring Flynn , former White House officials say
- Ex-AG Sally Yates testifies on the Russia probe
May 9
- Trump fires FBI Director James Comey
- Grand jury issues subpoenas in the FBI's Russia investigation
May 10
- Trump meets with Henry Kissinger
- The Russian government trolls the White House, posting photos of a meeting between Trump, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kislyak, Russia's ambassador to the US
May 12
- Trump threatens Comey on Twitter, suggesting there are possibly recorded conversations between the two men that could be leaked
- Comey is not worried about any tapes of conversations between him and Trump, a source tells CNN
- Source: Comey was taken aback by Trump request for loyalty pledge
May 14
- North Korea launches a ballistic missile
- Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says US institutions are under assault from Trump
- Miss USA : Health care 'a privilege,' not a right
May 15
- Trump shared highly classified information with the Russians a White House meeting, sources say
- Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to ruling striking down North Carolina voter ID law
May 16
- Comey memo: Trump asked FBI director to end Flynn investigation
May 17
- Justice Department appoints former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the Russia investigation
- Democratic Rep. Al Green calls for Trump's impeachment on the House floor
- Chelsea Manning is freed . The former Army intelligence analyst was behind one of the largest leaks of classified information in history
May 18
- Trump says he did not ask Comey to end the Russia investigation
May 19
- Russian officials bragged they could use Flynn to influence Trump, sources say
- Trump bragged to Russian officials that firing 'nut job' Comey eased 'great pressure' on him
- Comey believes Trump was trying to influence his judgment about the Russia probe, source says
May 20
- Trump lands in Saudi Arabia , his first stop abroad as President
- Trump signs a nearly $110 billion defense deal with Saudi Arabia's King Salman
May 21
- 'Drive them out': Trump calls on Muslims to share the burden in terror fight
May 22
- Trump makes a historic visit to the Western Wall
- Trump asks two of the government's top intelligence chiefs to publicly deny evidence of cooperation between his campaign and Russia during the 2016 election
- Melania Trump's hand swat seen 'round the world
May 24
- Spicer snubbed : Catholic excluded from Trump's Pope visit
- Justice Department: Sessions did not disclose Russia meetings in security clearance form
- CBO report: 23 million fewer Americans insured under House GOP bill
- Boehner on Trump: "Everything else he's done has been a complete disaster"
May 25
- Appeals court upholds the block on Trump's travel ban
- Trump shoves aside Montenegro's Prime Minister at the NATO summit
- Trump scolds NATO allies over defense spending
- Merkel meets with Obama, then Trump
May 26
- Jared Kushner proposed a secret communication channel with the Kremlin, a report finds
May 31
- Trump bewilders all by tweeting 'covfefe'
June
June 1
- Trump proclaims Paris climate accord withdrawal
June 4
- Peyton Manning joins Trump at golf club
June 5
- Trump, London mayor spar in wake of terror attack
- Contractor is charged with leaking classified NSA information on the Russian hacking
- Acting US ambassador to China resigns over Paris climate withdrawal
June 6
- Source: Sessions offered to quit during a heated exchange with Trump
- Spicer won't say if Trump has confidence in Sessions
- DeVos: Discrimination on basis of sexual orientation 'unsettled' law
June 7
- Comey testifies : Trump asked me to let Flynn investigation go
- Trump announces he will nominate Christopher A. Wray to be the next FBI director
June 8
- Comey testifies before Senate panel
June 9
- Melania Trump moves into the White House
- Trump says he's willing to testify under oath about Comey
June 11
June 12
- The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals deals Trump's travel ban another defeat
June 13
- North Korea releases Otto Warmbier after 17 months in detention
- Sessions : Russia collusion claim a 'detestable lie'
June 14
- Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot during Republican congressional softball practice
- Mueller is investigating Trump for obstruction of justice, Washington Post reports
June 16
- Trump tweets complaint about Mueller 'witch hunt'
- Trump unveils new Cuba travel and business restrictions
June 17
- Trump family makes first visit to Camp David
June 18
- Trump's lawyer says the President isn't under investigation, despite what he tweets
June 19
- Former North Korean prisoner Otto Warmbier dies in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Vice President Mike Pence gets a puppy
June 20
- Republican beats Democrat in highly scrutinized Georgia US House special election
June 21
- DHS officials: Russian government-linked hackers potentially targeted as many as 21 states' election systems last year
June 25
- Trump confirms he called the Republican health care bill 'mean'
- Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Louise Linton get married; Trump and Pence attend
- Trump accuses Clinton and Democrats of collusion
June 26
- The Supreme Court allows parts of travel ban to take effect
June 27
- McConnell delays Obamacare repeal vote in the Senate
June 29
- Trump tweets personal attack on NBC's 'Morning Joe' co-host Mika Brzezinski
July
July 1
- Defiant Trump resumes attacks on 'Morning Joe' hosts, despite bipartisan criticism
July 2
- Trump tweets out edited video showing himself beating up a man with a CNN logo on his face
July 3
- Gov. Chris Christie is seen on beach after New Jersey public beaches were ordered to close
- White House is silent on an anti-Semitic connection of Trump's anti-CNN video
- 44 states and DC refuse to give certain voter information to Trump's voting commission
July 4
July 5
- Ivanka Trump advocates for 'investment' in family leave
July 7
- Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Hamburg, Germany
- Pence touches 'do not touch' NASA equipment
July 8
- Ivanka sits in for her father at the G20 summit
July 9
- Donald Trump Jr. admits he met with Russian lawyer during campaign
July 11
- Trump Jr. releases the email chain on his Russian meeting at Trump Tower
- Sen. Tim Kaine says Trump Jr. may have committed treason
July 12
- Trump defends his embattled son, calling the Russia meeting controversy a 'witch hunt'
July 13
- In France, Trump tells Brigitte Macron: 'You're in such good shape'
July 15
- McConnell delays health care vote while Sen. John McCain recovers from a surgery for a blood clot
July 16
- Trump's approval rating drops to 36% in a Washington Post/ABC News poll
July 18
- McConnell refuses to pull the plug on stalled Obamacare repeal plan
- Trump and Putin meet for nearly an hour in their second G20 meeting
July 19
- Trump tells senators 'inaction is not an option' on health care
July 20
- Trump trashes Sessions in New York Times interview
- McCain reveals brain cancer diagnosis
July 21
July 22
- Trump tweets about having the power to pardon
July 24
- Trump calls Rep. Adam Schiff 'sleazy'
- Trump calls Sessions 'beleaguered' in tweet
- Trump delivers campaign-style speech to Boy Scouts
July 25
- Trump tweets , "Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes"
- North Korea promises nuclear strike on US if regime is threatened
- Tillerson takes time off as State Department refuses to say he is resigning
- Dramatic failure : Obamacare replacement proposal fails to pass Senate
July 26
- Trump announces US military ban on transgender people
- Trump donates second-quarter salary to Department of Education
July 27
- Scaramucci all but blames Reince Priebus for leaks
- Scaramucci's profanity-laced interview with The New Yorker
July 28
- McCain votes no , killing the skinny repeal of Obamacare
- Trump speaks on Long Island : 'We're going to destroy' MS-13
- Priebus out , John Kelly in as chief of staff
July 29
- Trump rips China after North Korea missile test
July 31
- Scaramucci fired after just over a week in the job
August
August 1
- Trump 'weighed in' on son's statement about Russia meeting, White House says
August 3
- Trump argues he won New Hampshire because it is a 'drug-infested den'
- Trump at West Virginia rally: 'We didn't win because of Russia'
August 4
- White House renovations begin
- Mueller seeks details from White House on Flynn lobbying for Turkish businessman
August 7
- Missing US Marines declared dead after Australian Navy finds aircraft
August 8
- CNN Poll: 6 in 10 people don't believe Trump is 'honest and trustworthy'
- McConnell criticizes Trump's 'excessive expectations'
- Trump promises North Korea 'fire and fury' over nuke threat
August 9
- North Korea threatens strike on Guam
- Trump endorses Luther Strange in Alabama Senate race
- Trump touts US nuclear arsenal amid standoff with North Korea
- FBI executes Paul Manafort raid as part of Russia probe
August 10
- Trump says he has no plans to fire Mueller
- Trump warns North Korea : US military 'locked and loaded'
August 12
- Charlottesville , Virginia, white supremacist rally results in violence
- Trump -- once again -- fails to condemn the alt-right and white supremacists
August 13
- Trump is silent as aides look to explain his vague Charlottesville statement
August 14
- Trump condemns KKK , neo-Nazis and white supremacists as 'repugnant'
- Source: Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos sought Russia meeting
August 15
- Trump on Steve Bannon's future: 'We'll see'
- China tells US and North Korea to cool it
- Trump compares US infrastructure to that of a 'third-world country'
- Trump blames 'both sides' in Charlottesville backlash
- Trump retweets alt-right activist tweet of a cartoon train labeled 'Trump' hitting a man labeled 'CNN'
August 16
- Hope Hicks named interim White House communications director
- Trump praises North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for backing down on missile threat
- US military leaders condemn racism after Charlottesville violence in rare move
- Pence won't say if he agrees with Trump on 'both sides' stance
- White House business panels collapse as CEOs flee Trump
August 17
- Trump calls removal of Confederate monuments 'so foolish'
- Trump calls Flake 'toxic,' boosts his primary opponent
- Corker: Trump hasn't demonstrated the stability or competence to be successful
August 18
August 21
- Trump administration dismantles a climate change advisory committee
- Trump declares US will 'win' in Afghanistan but gives few details
- Trump looks into the eclipse without glasses
August 22
- Trump defends Charlottesville responses
- Trump threatens government shutdown
August 23
- White House has paperwork ready for former Sheriff Joe Arpaio pardon
August 24
- Trump hits GOP leadership on debt ceiling 'mess'
August 25
- Gary Cohn was on the brink of resigning after Charlottesville response
- Bannon says, 'We will never turn on' Trump
- Trump signs directive banning transgender military recruits
- Trump makes disaster declaration for Hurricane Harvey
- Trump pardons Arpaio
August 28
- Transgender service members sue over Trump military ban
August 29
- Trump visits Texas after Hurricane Harvey and pledges storm recovery 'better than ever before'
August 30
- Pentagon revises number of troops in Afghanistan, disclosing 2,600 more
- In Missouri, Trump pitches tax reform to 'bring back Main Street'
August 31
- US retaliates against Russia ordering closure of consulate and annexes
- White House says Trump will donate $1 million to Texas recovery
September
September 1
- Longtime Trump aide Keith Schiller to depart White House, sources tell CNN
- Ryan asks Trump to hold off on scrapping the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program
- NYT: Mueller has obtained draft of letter Trump wrote explaining Comey firing
- Justice Department: No evidence of wiretapping of Trump Tower
September 2
- Trump returns to Gulf Coast for test as 'comforter in chief'
September 5
- Trump ends DACA but gives Congress a window to save it
September 6
- Trump: I'll 'revisit' DACA if Congress can't fix in six months
- Trump bucks GOP leadership and backs a Democratic deal on debt ceiling, funding government
September 7
- Sources: Trump Jr. said he did not recall White House involvement in response to Trump Tower meeting
- DeVos announces review of Obama-era sexual assault guidance
September 8
- Trump signs hurricane aid, debt ceiling bill
September 10
- Bannon: Comey firing was worst mistake in 'modern political history'
September 11
- Trump honors 9/11 victims, survivors and first responders
September 12
- Trump's ninth grandchild born
- Trump meets Malaysia leader under investigation by his Justice Department
- White House : Justice Department should 'look at' prosecuting Comey
- Supreme Court : Trump administration can keep travel ban on most refugees
September 13
- Russia proposed full normalization with US under Trump, Kremlin says
- With 'Chuck and Nancy,' Trump opens a new playbook
September 14
- Trump helps volunteer efforts in hurricane-ravaged Florida
- Jimmy Carter defends Trump on DACA actions
- White House debates itself over amnesty
September 15
- Trump seizes on London terror attack to call for travel ban
September 16
- Pentagon: Transgender service members are able to re-enlist
- Juggalos protest gang designation in Washington march
September 18
- Trump Jr. asks Secret Service to scale back his protection
- Trump to UN: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission'
September 22
- Trump: Kim Jong Un a 'madman' who 'will be tested like never before'
- Education Department withdraws Obama-era campus sexual assault guidance
- Trump administration replaces travel ban with country-specific restrictions
- Trump touts 'Big Luther' at Alabama rally
- Trump: NFL owners should fire players who protest the National Anthem
September 23
- Melania Trump meets Great Britain's Prince Harry and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
September 24
- US strikes Libya for first time under Trump
- Trump responds to NFL protests: 'Kneeling is not acceptable'
- Republican health care bill revised to target key votes
September 25
- North Korea accuses Trump of declaring war
- Trump Jr.'s Secret Service detail restored
September 26
- GOP takes stock after another health care failure
- Trump says US 'working hard' on Puerto Rico
- Sen. Bob Corker announces he won't seek re-election
September 27
- Trump infuriated after Luther Strange loses to Roy Moore in Alabama primary
- Trump inaugural committee donates $3 million for hurricane relief
- Trump administration dramatically scales back refugee admissions
September 28
- Confused by Trump, North Korea contacts ex-US officials
September 29
- State Department reacts to mysterious attacks in Cuba
- San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz : 'Dammit, this is not a good news story'
- Tom Price resigns as health secretary after private plane scandal
September 30
- Trump attacks San Juan mayor
October
October 1
- Trump: Tillerson 'wasting his time' negotiating with North Korea
- 58 people killed , more than 500 injured in Las Vegas rampage
October 2
- Interior Inspector General opens investigation into Zinke's travel
October 3
- Trump: US will 'be talking about gun laws as time goes by'
- Trump visits Puerto Rico , contrasts death toll to 'a real catastrophe like Katrina'
- Trump tosses paper towels into Puerto Rico crowd
- Trump sketches out DACA deal with Republicans at White House
October 4
- Trump avoids gun control talk in Las Vegas visit
- Tensions escalate after Tillerson calls Trump 'moron'
October 5
- Post-Vegas, Kellyanne Conway blames Obama's ATF
- Trump: 'We'll be looking into' bump stocks ban
- Trump announces plans to 'decertify' the Iran nuclear deal
October 6
- Trump administration deals major blow to Obamacare birth control mandate
- Pentagon identifies fourth US soldier killed in Niger
October 7
- Trump on North Korea: 'Only one thing will work'
October 8
- Trump trashes Corker in public falling out
- White House lays out DACA deal asks
- Pence leaves Colts game after protest during National Anthem
October 9
- EPA announces withdrawal of Clean Power Plan from Obama-era
- Melania Trump visits West Virginia opioid treatment center
- Ivanka Trump calls on Congress to act on immigration
October 10
- Trump boasts of higher IQ than Tillerson
- Trump says he has confidence in Tillerson
October 11
- EPA makes 'climate change' vanish from four-year plan
- Paul Ryan calls for regulatory, not legislative fix for bump stocks
October 12
- Trump: We cannot aid Puerto Rico 'forever'
- Trump begins dismantling Obamacare with executive order
- White House says Trump will end health care cost-sharing subsidies
October 13
- Trump says Iran violating nuclear agreement, threatens to pull out of deal
October 16
- Trump, McConnell are 'closer than ever before,' President says
- First US airstrike targeting ISIS in Yemen kills dozens
- Trump comments on soldier deaths, knocks Obama
October 17
- Trump takes credit for ISIS 'giving up'
- US launches investigation into deadly Niger ambush and confusion that followed
- Trump warns McCain : 'Be careful because at some point I fight back'
- Trump: Ask Kelly whether Obama called after his son was killed in action
- Trump feuds with Rep. Frederica Wilson over his remarks to Gold Star mother
October 18
- Tillerson says US can't ignore Myanmar humanitarian crisis
- Trump sends $25,000 check to fallen soldier's family on same day as news report
- White House seeks to explain never-released Niger statement
October 19
- Trump now says Puerto Rico faced 'worse than Katrina'
- Paul Ryan roasts Trump at political dinner
October 20
- Trump again calls Wilson's account a 'total lie'
- John Kelly erroneously claims Wilson took credit for building funding, video shows
- Trump reflects on tweets : 'You have to keep people interested'
October 21
- Trump says he will release JFK docs
October 24
- Trump tweets about 'liddle' Bob Corker
- Trump gets Russian flags thrown at him during Capitol Hill visit
- Sen. Jeff Flake announces retirement
October 25
- Ivanka Trump makes Hill pitch on tax reform
- White House under fire as they delay Russia sanctions
- Trump brags about going to an Ivy League school
October 26
- GAO announces it will investigate Trump voter commission
- Trump declares opioid epidemic a national public health emergency
- Trump administration memo indicates JFK files will be redacted
October 27
- Trump tags wrong Lee Greenwood on Twitter
- Senator says Trump's plans to shrink Utah national parks
- White House stands by Trump's claims that his sexual harassment accusers lied
- Trump wants State Department to release rest of Clinton emails
October 28
- Trump promises to release all of JFK files
October 30
- Paul Manafort and Rick Gates indicted
- Papadopoulos pleads guilty to making false statement
- Judge blocks enforcement of Trump's transgender military ban
- White House says Mueller investigation has 'nothing to do' with the President
October 31
- White House releases official portraits of Trump, Pence
- John Kelly says Robert E. Lee was a 'honorable man'
- New York City Halloween attack
November
November 1
- Trump demands termination diversity immigration lottery
- Trump supports sending terror suspects to Gitmo
- Trump calls US justice system a 'laughingstock'
- Trump tweets NYC terrorist should get death penalty
November 2
- Kushner's team turns over documents to special counsel
- After Trump meeting , GOP rules out tying immigration the year-end spending bill
- Trump campaign fundraises off of terror attack
- Trump nominates Powell for Federal Reserve top job
November 3
- Bowe Bergdahl gets dishonorable discharge, avoids prison time
November 4
- Trump leaves for Asia trip
- Trump says he dropped Manafort because of his involvement with 'certain nations'
November 5
- 25 people and one unborn child killed in Texas church shooting
November 6
- Trump on North Korea : 'Era of strategic patience is over'
- Trump golfs with Abe in Japan
- DHS ends temporary protected status for Nicaragua
November 7
- Trump's DMZ trip aborted due to weather
- Trump becomes first foreign leader to dine in the Forbidden City
November 8
- Trump says he is the big 'loser' under GOP tax plan
- US implements tighter sanctions on Cuba
- Trump blames US for trade gap with China
November 9
- Trump doesn't take press questions in China
- Trump shakes Putin's hand at APEC
November 10
- Melania Trump visits 'star panda'
- White House: Trump would want Moore to step aside if allegations are true
November 11
- Trump, Putin issue join statement on fighting ISIS in Syria
- Trump says he believes Putin believes his election-meddling denials
- White House: Trump and Duterte discussed human rights, Phillippine spokesman denies it
November 13
- Trump calls GOP to repeal individual mandate in tax reform
- 9th Circuit Court greenlights some of Trump's travel ban
- Trump asks Xi to look at cases of UCLA basketball players
November 14
- Trump pledges that US will support end violence in Myanmar
- Ivanka Trump on Moore : 'There's a special place in hell ...'
November 16
- Trump tells UCLA players: 'You're welcome'
- White House says Trump thinks Alabama voters should decide Moore's fate
November 17
- Trump blasts Al Franken , but silent on Moore
- Trump begins paying legal bills from own pocket
- Trump says he has put big game trophy decision on hold
November 18
- US threatens to close Palestinian office in DC
- Trump says he should have left UCLA players in jail
November 20
- US designates North Korea a state sponsor of terror
- Trump to end protected status for Haiti
November 21
- Trump conducts traditional turkey pardoning
- Judge blocks Trump's sanctuary city order
- Trump, Putin discuss Syria in lengthy phone call
- Trump defends Roy Moore
November 22
- Trump calls LaVar Ball an 'ungrateful fool'
November 23
- Trump's Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving
- Flynn's lawyers no longer sharing information with Trump's legal team
November 24
- Trump golfs with Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson
- Turkish foreign minister says Trump agreed to stop arming Kurdish militia
- Trump says he was called to be Time's Person of the Year
November 25
- Trump could be on track to triple Obama's time golfing
November 27
- Melania Trump unveils holiday decor
- At a Navajo veterans' event , Trump makes 'Pocahontas' crack
November 28
- Graham says US is 'headed to war' if things don't change
November 29
- Trump tweets about Matt Lauer
- White House defends anti-Muslim Trump tweets, says it doesn't matter if videos are real
- Kushner met with Mueller about Flynn, CNN reports
- Trump, Theresa May get in a spat
November 30
- White House considers recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital
December
December 1
- Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI, is cooperating with Mueller
- Trump denies Tillerson is on his way out
December 2
- North Korea says Trump is 'begging' for nuclear war
- Trump on Flynn deal : 'There has been absolutely no collusion'
December 4
- Trump says he feels very badly for Flynn
- White House lawyer told Trump back in January that Flynn misled FBI, a source says
- Trump shrinks Utah national monuments
- Manafort writes op-ed with a Russian while out on bail
- Trump formally endorses Moore
- Supreme Court allows full travel ban to take effect
December 5
- Republican Flake writes check to Democrat opposing Moore
- Bannon rallies for Moore
December 6
- Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital
December 7
- Al Franken announces that he will resign
- White House says Trump will undergo physical
- Republican congressman Trent Franks to resign amid scandal
December 8
- Trump rallies for Moore in Pensacola
- New York Times report : Russian operatives tried to contact Hope Hicks
December 9
- Civil rights leaders: Trump doesn't deserve to attend civil rights museum opening
December 10
- Sitting Republican senator says he can't vote for Moore
December 11
- Trump slams New York Times for writing about his TV watching habits
- Women detail sexual allegations against Trump
- Democrat Gillibrand calls on Trump to resign
- Justice Department appeals ruling that transgender people are free to enlist in the US military
December 12
- Trump labels Gillibrand a 'lightweight'
- Democrat Doug Jones narrowly defeats Roy Moore in Alabama
December 13
- Trump tweets that he knew Moore would lose
- Omarosa to leave White House
December 14
- White House says it is not aware of anything that could have prevented Sandy Hook
- Trump and Putin speak by phone
December 15
- Trump and Bannon urge Roy Moore to concede
- Melania Trump's popularity continues to rise
- Trump on a Flynn pardon : 'Let's see'
December 16
- White House says it has no plans to fire Mueller
December 17
- Putin thanks Trump for CIA's help in stopping terror attacks
- Mueller obtains thousands of emails from transition team
December 18
- Mike Pence delays trip to Israel and Egypt as tax vote nears
- White House: Trump's businesses could be helped under the tax plan
December 20
- Trump chief economist Gary Cohn says he is not leaving
- White House, Republican lawmakers celebrate tax measure passage
- Trump announces new judicial picks despite past vetting concerns
- Trump issues his first commutation
December 21
- Trump makes holiday visit to Walter Reed
December 22
- Trump signs historic tax cut measure
December 23
- Trump takes aim at top FBI officials
- White House denies report claiming Trump said Haitian immigrants 'all have AIDS'
December 24
- Trump wishes troops a merry Christmas
- North Korea calls latest UN sanction an 'act of war'
December 28
- Tillerson says US has a poor relationship with Russia
- Trump tweets on legal cases on dossier, travel and more
- Trump accuses China of allowing oil into North Korea
- Trump to New York Times : I think Mueller will be 'fair'
- Trump jokes that East Coast could use some global warming
January
January 1
- Trump's first tweet in 2018: Pakistan has given us nothing but lies and deceit
January 2
- Trump at war with Justice Department 'deep state'
- Utah's Orrin Hatch announces retirement
- Sources: Trump lawyers talked with special counsel team
- Trump threatens aid to Palestinians , appears to contradict himself on Jerusalem
- Trump's nuclear war tweet -- my button is 'bigger and more powerful'
January 3
- Book reveals Bannon says Trump Tower meeting was treasonous
- Manafort sues Justice Department, Mueller over Russia probe
- Trump threatens to sue Bannon over Wolff book
January 4
- Trump says Wolff book is full of lies
- Trump aims to roll back ban on offshore drilling
January 5
- Trump, Romney speak
January 6
- Trump says he is a 'very stable genius'
January 7
- Stephen Miller spars with Jake Tapper , calls book 'grotesque'
- Axios reports on Trump's shorter schedule, 'executive time'
- Trump tweets 'consensual' instead of 'consequential'
- Oprah gives Golden Globes speech, sparking 2020 chatter: 'A new day is on the horizon'
January 8
- Trump attends college football national championship game
January 9
- Trump ends temporary protections for Salvadorans
- Trump calls for immigration measure to be 'bill of love'
- Arpaio says he will join Arizona Senate race
- Trump hosts bipartisan immigration meeting
- Trump says he could beat Oprah in 2020
January 10
- Trump touts African-American unemployment rate
- Trump labels Democrat Feinstein 'Sneaky Dianne'
- Trump says he is ready to talk to 'Little Rocket Man'
January 11
- Trump upends Washington with FISA tweet
- Trump labeled African countries 'shitholes,' The Washington Post reports
- Trump cancels trip to London
January 12
- Trump signs MLK Jr. proclamation amid cries of racism
- US ambassador to Panama resigns
- Trump denies making 'shithole' comment
- Trump lawyer arranged payment for porn star Stormy Daniels for her silence, Wall Street Journal reports
January 13
- Hawaii issues accidental missile threat
- Trump administration resumes accepting DACA renewals
January 14
- John Lewis calls Trump a racist
- Trump tweets that DACA is 'probably dead'
- Pastor denounces 'shithole' comments in front of Pence
January 15
- Trump says he's not a racist
- Trump spends Martin Luther King Jr. Day golfing
January 16
- Trump defends border demands amid shutdown deadline
- Trump administration will appeal DACA ruling to Supreme Court
- White House doctor: 'No concerns' about Trump's cognitive ability
- Booker slams DHS secretary's 'amnesia' on Trump's reported 'shithole' comment
- John McCain tells Trump to 'stop attacking the press'
- Former CIA officer is arrested, accused of stashing top secret info
January 17
- Trump says 'Russia is not helping' with North Korea
- Bannon's Hill appearance reveals White House effort to restrict testimony
January 18
- Republicans scramble to try to avert government shutdown as deadline nears
- Trump sends contradictory children's health insurance tweet
- House Intel delays Hope Hicks interview in Russia investigation
January 19
- White House slams Democrats, preps for shutdown
- Trump cancels Mar-a-Lago trip ahead of anticipated government shutdown
January 20
- On Trump's one-year anniversary, government shuts down