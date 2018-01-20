Breaking News

A year of Trump: (Almost) everything that happened

By Stephen Collinson, Deena Zaru, Deema Alfadl, Caroline Kenny and Jasmine Lee, CNN

Updated 3:20 AM ET, Sat January 20, 2018

Washington (CNN)It will be impossible to adequately explain in decades to come just what it was like to be alive in the exhausting first year of Donald Trump's presidency.

From the moment he trampled the unifying conventions of the inaugural address by decrying "American carnage," Trump shattered political normality, tearing at racial and societal divides, the limits and decorum of his office, even raising doubts about his fidelity to the nation's founding values.
Trump is like a raging storm that never blows itself out, as his early morning Twitter rants injected into the nation's central nervous system trigger outrages that obliterate traditional political debate and make days feel like weeks, weeks feel like months and months feel like years.
Here's everything that happened during Trump's first year:

January

January 20
January 21
January 22
January 23
January 24
January 25
January 26
  • Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto cancels a meeting with Trump over the wall
January 27
January 30
January 31

February

February 1
February 3
  • Judge blocks Trump's travel ban
February 7
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren is silenced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell prompting him to say, 'Nevertheless, she persisted'
February 8
February 9
February 12
February 13
February 15
  • Trump asks Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to slow West Bank settlements
  • Trump calls Flynn 'a wonderful man'
February 22
February 25
February 27
February 28

March

March 1
March 2
March 4
March 6
March 10
March 15
March 17
March 20
  • FBI Director James Comey confirms that the bureau is investigating alleged Trump campaign ties to Russian election meddling
  • He also says there's no evidence that the Obama White House wiretapped Trump Tower
March 22
  • US officials tell CNN the FBI has information that indicates associates of Trump communicated with suspected Russian operatives, to possibly coordinate the release of information damaging to Hillary Clinton's campaign
March 23
March 27
  • House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes confirms to CNN that he was on White House grounds before he suggested that Trump's transition communications may have been swept up in surveillance of other foreign nationals
March 29
March 30

April

April 4
April 5
April 6
April 7
April 11
April 12
April 13
April 17
April 18
April 20
April 21
  • The FBI gathered intelligence that suggests Russian operatives tried to use Trump advisers, including Carter Page, to infiltrate the Trump campaign, US officials say
April 23
April 24
April 25
April 27
April 28
April 29
April 30

May

May 1
May 2
May 3
May 4
May 6
May 8
May 9
May 10
  • Trump meets with Henry Kissinger
  • The Russian government trolls the White House, posting photos of a meeting between Trump, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kislyak, Russia's ambassador to the US
May 12
May 14
May 15
May 16
May 17
May 18
May 19
May 20
May 21
May 22
May 24
May 25
May 26
  • Jared Kushner proposed a secret communication channel with the Kremlin, a report finds
May 31

June

June 1
June 4
June 5
June 6
June 7
June 8
June 9
June 11
June 12
June 13
June 14
June 16
June 17
June 18
June 19
June 20
June 21
June 25
June 26
June 27
June 29

July

July 1
July 2
July 3
July 4
July 5
July 7
July 8
July 9
July 11
July 12
July 13
July 15
July 16
July 18
July 19
July 20
July 21
July 22
July 24
July 25
July 26
July 27
July 28
July 29
July 31

August

August 1
August 3
August 4
August 7
August 8
August 9
August 10
August 12
August 13
  • Trump is silent as aides look to explain his vague Charlottesville statement
August 14
August 15
August 16
August 17
August 18
August 21
August 22
August 23
August 24
August 25
August 28
August 29
August 30
August 31

September

September 1
September 2
September 5
September 6
September 7
September 8
September 10
September 11
September 12
September 13
September 14
September 15
September 16
September 18
September 22
September 23
September 24
September 25
September 26
September 27
September 28
September 29
September 30

October

October 1
October 2
October 3
October 4
October 5
October 6
October 7
October 8
October 9
October 10
October 11
October 12
October 13
October 16
October 17
October 18
October 19
October 20
October 21
October 24
October 25
October 26
October 27
October 28
October 30
October 31

November

November 1
November 2
November 3
November 4
November 5
November 6
November 7
November 8
November 9
November 10
November 11
November 13
November 14
November 16
November 17
November 18
November 20
November 21
November 22
November 23
November 24
November 25
November 27
November 28
November 29
November 30

December

December 1
December 2
December 4
December 5
December 6
December 7
December 8
December 9
December 10
December 11
December 12
December 13
December 14
December 15
December 16
December 17
December 18
December 20
December 21
December 22
December 23
December 24
December 28

January

January 1
January 2
January 3
January 4
January 5
January 6
January 7
January 8
January 9
January 10
January 11
January 12
January 13
January 14
January 15
January 16
January 17
January 18
January 19
January 20