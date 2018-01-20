DC Women's March brings protesters to National Mall

Washington (CNN) The National Mall was filled with more than its usual crowd of tourists and joggers Saturday morning as protesters descended on the space in front of the Lincoln Memorial for the one-year anniversary of the Women's March.

A sea of homemade signs and pink hats could be seen marching toward the White House, and several speakers -- including members of Congress -- addressed the group on a day that also marked both the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's swearing in and the onset of a government shutdown.

The march in Washington, DC, was just one of several events that took place around the country on Saturday to protest the first year of Trump's presidency. But beyond the frustration expressed by those participants, the focus this year has shifted to harnessing the protest energy into something tangible.

"I think we've moved from doing the important culture change work to now starting to think about institutional change and passing policies," said Kelley Robinson, the national organizing director for Planned Parenthood.

Democratic Reps. Val Demings of Florida and Joyce Beatty of Ohio both noted to CNN that they were at last year's march.

Read More