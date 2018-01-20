(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from January 14 through January 20.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, speaks during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington on Saturday, January 20. The US government officially entered a partial shutdown early Saturday as Senate Democrats and a handful of Republicans blocked a bill to fund the government after the two parties failed to break their deadlock over immigration.

The US Capitol is seen in the morning hours of January 20 in Washington. The US government is being shut down after the Senate failed to pass a resolution to temporarily fund the government through February 16.

Ivanka Trump walks off Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews after flying with President Donald Trump to Pittsburgh on Thursday. While the White House insisted his speech at H&K Equipment Company wasn't a political trip, Trump clearly had the race to replace the retired Republican Rep. Tim Murphy on his mind during the visit. The GOP candidate in the 18th District race, Rick Saccone, greeted Trump at the airport. Later, on stage, Trump called Saccone "a spectacular man," gave him a thumbs-up and thanked him for attending.

Protesters gather at Grand Park for a Women's March against sexual violence and the policies of the Trump administration on Saturday, January 20, in Los Angeles.

President Donald Trump talks with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders during an interview with Reuters at the White House on Wednesday.

A tourist speaks on the phone below a sign for tickets near the shuttered Independence Hall after the government shutdown on January 20 in Philadelphia. As estimated by The National Parks Conservation Association, roughly 34% of park units would close.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi greets former Sen. Bob Dole on Wednesday. Dole was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor bestowed by Congress.

Presidential physician Ronny Jackson answers questions Tuesday about Donald Trump's health after the President's annual physical. Jackson said he had no concerns about Trump's mental fitness and, despite the President's high cholesterol and borderline obesity, he declared Trump is in "excellent" health.

Sens. Patrick Leahy and Dick Durbin question Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday. She said she "did not hear" President Donald Trump say the specific word "shithole" during a meeting with lawmakers that she attended.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon arrives for an interview by the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday. His hearing with the lawmakers lasted more than 10 hours. Bannon was hit with subpoenas on multiple fronts and was accused by a top Democrat of agreeing to a White House "gag order."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer returns to the Capitol after a last-minute meeting with President Donald Trump on budget negotiations Friday. Despite the efforts to negotiate a compromise on immigration plans, they failed to reach a deal before the government shut down.

Pro-life activists rally on the National Mall during the "March for Life" on Friday. In remarks delivered via video feed, President Donald Trump touted his administration's anti-abortion policies in his first year in office. He was the first sitting president to address the annual gathering.

Bill Murray appears as Steve Bannon, Fred Armisen as Michael Wolff, Kate McKinnon as Mika Brzezinski and Alex Moffat as Joe Scarborough during the opening sketch of "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday, January 13.

