The disturbing part about Amazon's HQ2 competition

Richard Florida is a professor and director of cities at the Martin Prosperity Institute at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management. He is a distinguished visiting fellow at NYU's Shack Institute of Real Estate and the co-founder and editor-at-large of The Atlantic's CityLab. He is author of The Rise of the Creative Class, and, most recently, The New Urban Crisis. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Amazon's short list of contenders for its much ballyhooed HQ2 reads like a who's who of the most economically vibrant and dynamic cities in North America.

Of the 20 cities still being considered, seven are located in the Boston-New York-Washington corridor, with two in New York and three in the DC metro area. The entire list of 20, which includes superstar cities like LA, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and Toronto; emerging powerhouses like Miami, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas and Denver; and smaller metros like Austin, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Indianapolis and the North Carolina Research Triangle, consists almost entirely of the winners of our "winner-take-all" urban system.

Richard Florida

But, there's one part of Amazon's HQ2 competition that is deeply disturbing -- pitting city against city in a wasteful and economically unproductive bidding war for tax and other incentives. As one of the world's most valuable companies, Amazon does not need -- and should not be going after -- taxpayer dollars that could be better used on schools, parks, transit, housing or other much needed public goods.

The company would add far more value to its brand by eschewing incentives and instead working with the winner to address challenges like affordable housing and traffic congestion, which its new headquarters is likely to exacerbate.

So, which city is going to have the moral obligation to do what's right?

Read More