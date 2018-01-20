(CNN) Turkish jets struck Kurdish militia observation posts Saturday in the Syrian town of Afrin, signaling the start of a military invasion to oust the fighters, Turkey's state-run news reported.

Explosions were heard as jets swooped over Afrin, and Turkish-backed rebels from the Free Syrian Army began entering the town, according to Anadolu Agency, Turkey's state-run media outlet.

Afrin is under the control of the People's Protection Units -- the largely Kurdish militia known as the YPG and regarded by Turkey as a terror group. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim confirmed the air operation to eliminate the group.

Earlier Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the military offensive is in its early phase. He said forces will next move on the Syrian town of Manbij farther east on the Turkish border.

"We know that without security in Syria, there cannot be security in Turkey," Erdogan told members of his ruling party in Kutahya.

