Gunmen launch attack on Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) A lull in the shooting has come over the Intercontinental Hotel in the Afghan capital of Kabul where earlier several gunmen launched an attack, according to officials from Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior Affairs.

No gunfire had been heard for about an hour and ambulances were at the scene, a witness who lives near the hotel told CNN during the early morning hours Sunday.

A few ambulances have left the hotel property, presumably taking people to hospitals, Afghan news agency TOLO reported.

Nasrat Rahimi, a deputy spokesman for the ministry, earlier told CNN that Afghan special forces were trying to engage the attackers.

Two of four attackers in the hotel have been killed, Rahimi said. He said the hotel's third floor, where the kitchen is located, had caught fire.

Read More