Gunmen launch attack on Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) Gunmen on Saturday launched an attack on Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, according to Najib Danish, a spokesman for Afghanistan's interior ministry.

Special forces have arrived at the scene and are battling the attackers, Danish said. He did not provide details on the number of casualties.

Four attackers are in the hotel, interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said. The attackers had been in the hotel kitchen, then moved to the fourth floor, an Afghan special forces commander told CNN.

Ambulance crews "are on the site, waiting for a green light to get in," the country's minister of public health, Dr. Wahid Majrooh, said.

The US State Department on Thursday warned of a possible impending attack in the Afghan capital.

Read More