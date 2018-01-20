'The Resident' checks in with more jaundiced RX for medical drama

(CNN) Medical dramas are a longtime TV staple, and even though the genre has evolved, almost always present hard-working pros as just the kind of doctor you'd want in a pinch. Fox departs from that idealistic prescription, a little, with "The Resident," a more cynical new series -- suffering from a serious subtlety deficiency -- that the network will launch Sunday on the back of the NFL playoffs, before joining its Monday lineup.

Whether Americans, caught up in an ongoing debate about the healthcare system, will warm to a more jaundiced view of medicine remains to be seen. Perhaps that's why the show doesn't totally abandon being aspirational, while simultaneously trying to carve out enough space to distinguish it from other white-coated network fare.

Matt Czuchry ("The Good Wife") is the resident of the title, Dr. Conrad Hawkins, an abrasive but committed doctor who happens to be having a complicated relationship with Nic Nevin ("Revenge's" Emily VanCamp), an equally stalwart, plainspoken nurse practitioner.

"Medicine isn't practiced by saints," she explains in the premiere. "It's a business."

We only meet them, however, after an opening scene that introduces the swaggering chief of surgery, Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood), who botches a procedure, and who Hawkins firmly believes is a menace to the hospital's patients, without having enough evidence, or juice, to dislodge him.

Read More