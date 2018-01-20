Rapper Fredo Santana, 27, dies in Los Angeles

(CNN) Rapper Fredo Santana has died in Los Angeles, a family member and the Los Angeles County Coroner's office said Saturday. He was 27.

Santana, whose real name was Derrick Coleman, died at his residence in the Reseda neighborhood around 11 p.m. Friday, said Lt. David Smith, a spokesman for the coroner's office.

Smith said the autopsy for the Chicago-born Santana was pending.

Santana was the cousin of Chief Keef (real name Keith Cozart), the best known of the young generation of Chicago rappers to have emerged on the music scene in recent years.

