North Korean athletes will compete at Winter Olympics

(CNN) Athletes from North Korea will participate in the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said Saturday.

North Korea will send 22 athletes who will compete in three sports and five disciplines, Bach said, following a meeting between delegations from the two Koreas and Olympic officials in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Athletes from the North and South will also march together under one flag at the opening ceremony for the Games in Pyeongchang, which begin February 9, Bach said.

"This team will enter the Olympic Stadium under the Korean unification flag. I'm sure that this will be a very emotional moment not only for all Koreans but also for the entire world," Bach said.

He also confirmed that, for the first time in Olympic history, the two nations will enter a joint women's ice hockey team.