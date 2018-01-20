(CNN) British and Canadian authorities are warning their nationals visiting Jamaica's Montego Bay to limit their movements following a state of emergency over violence and shootings in the tourist hotspot.

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced a state of emergency for St. James Parish on Thursday and deployed the military to the area amid a rise in violent crime.

Montego Bay, in St. James Parish, is a popular destination for international tourists.

"I have been advised by the security forces, in writing, that the level of criminal activity experienced, continued and threatened, is of such a nature and so extensive in scale as to endanger public safety," Holness said, according to a government news release.

Police Commissioner George Quallo said 335 murders were recorded in St. James last year, almost twice as many as in any other parish.

