Johannesburg (CNN) Let's get this out of the way first: It's a bit of a misnomer to talk about "Africa" as a single entity.

The 54 countries and its people are about as varied as it gets. It's a bit like lumping New York and Nuuk under one label.

Still, pundits and presidents, apparently, like to generalize.

And US President Donald Trump capped his first year by denting his administration's aims in Africa. When Trump reportedly referred to African countries as "shithole," which he later denied, it was a trope familiar to citizens of this continent. The kind of sweeping and sometimes racist generalization of the continent and its people that is not uncommon in the US, Europe and Asia.

It's not the sentiment that's surprising -- it's that it reportedly came from the President of the United States.