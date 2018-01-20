Kidnapped Americans, Canadians rescued in Nigeria, police say

(CNN) Two Americans and two Canadians who were abducted by gunmen in northern Nigeria this week have been rescued, a police official said Saturday.

All four are safe and in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, with the US and Canadian embassies, Nigeria's State Commissioner of Police Agyole Abeh told CNN by phone.

Nigerian police have arrested a suspect in connection with the abduction and are pursuing others, he said.

The four foreigners were rescued in the Jere area of the Kagarko local government area of Kaduna state, he said.

The rescue operation followed a massive police manhunt, Abeh said, adding that no ransom was paid for the foreigners' release.

Read More