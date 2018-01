Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar listens to victim impact statements at a sentencing hearing in his sex abuse case on Tuesday, January 16, in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has been accused of molesting at least 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. He pleaded guilty in November to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County, Michigan, and a judge is allowing his accusers to speak . Nassar is serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography.