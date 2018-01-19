(CNN) When authorities arrived Sunday night to a home in the California town of Perris, they found a family with 13 children, most of them starved and startlingly skinny.

They also found two female dogs. Well-fed, in good shape, seemingly well-trained.

The parents, David and Louise Turpin, were arrested and face dozens of charges each that include torture of their children. The Turpins pleaded not guilty on all counts.

The children -- seven adults, six kids -- are in the hospital, recovering from years of alleged abuse and neglect.

The dogs are at a shelter, and authorities plan to find a new home for them as a pair.

Read More