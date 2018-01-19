This suspected serial killer was once an aspiring rapper

Story highlights Many lyrics by Cooksey, aka King Playbola, are violent, and some reference murder

Such language is part of the genre, said his producer, adding Cooksey didn't scare him

(CNN) Before he became a suspected serial killer, Cleophus Cooksey was trying to break out as a rapper.

Two years ago, Cooksey, who has been linked to nine killings over three weeks in the Phoenix metro area, was making YouTube videos of himself rapping and recording tracks under the moniker King Playbola.

"I chopped at the rest of 'em / Murdered all the best of 'em / Nothing left of 'em / Azilla be the best to come," Cooksey rhymes in a 2015 YouTube video titled "Azilla Hop," an apparent nod to his home state of Arizona.

Cooksey, 35, was arrested last month in the December 17 deaths of his mother and his stepfather. After he was in custody, police linked him to seven unsolved murders in the Phoenix area that happened over three weeks late last year.

Cooksey was indicted last month on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the December 17 killings, online court records show. More charges are expected within a few weeks, the prosecutor's spokeswoman said. The public defender listed as Cooksey's lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment.

