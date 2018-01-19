Jordyn Wieber says Larry Nassar also abused her

Story highlights Olympic gymnast is fourth member of "Fierce Five" team to say Nassar abused them

Aly Raisman, another member of the team, is also in court Friday

(CNN) Olympic gymnast Jordyn Wieber said she, too, was sexually abused by Larry Nassar during her time at USA Gymnastics, the gold medalist said in court Friday.

"I thought that training for the Olympics would be the hardest thing that I would ever have to do, but in fact, the hardest thing I've ever had to do is process that I'm a victim of Larry Nassar," Wieber said.

Wieber's statement makes her the fourth member of the 2012 women's gymnastics team, known as the "Fierce Five," to say Nassar abused them.

"But even though I'm a victim, I do not and will not live my life as one," she said. "I'm an Olympian. Despite being abused, I worked so hard and managed to achieve my goal."

