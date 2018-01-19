5 things for January 19: Shutdown, Turpins, gerrymandering, India, global leadership

(CNN)Need a new place to dive on your next trip to Mexico? Check out this newly discovered flooded cave. It just happens to be the world's largest. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)
1. Government shutdown
The chance of the government shutting down tonight is pretty high. Yes, the House managed to pull together enough GOP votes last night to pass a short-term spending bill that would keep the lights on. But that deal is DOA in the Senate, where the Dems still refuse to vote for it because it doesn't have a DACA fix.
Neither side is really talking to the other, and President Trump is headed out of town (hello, Mar-a-Lago), so he may not be much help, either. There's really nothing left to do but set up those shutdown countdown clocks and figure out who to blame for this mess. CNN's Stephen Collinson says its the clearest sign yet that Washington is broken. Here's what the shutdown means for you.
2. Turpin family
We've learned more about the years of abuse the 13 Turpin children suffered in their home, and this will turn your stomach. The siblings were often tied up for weeks or months at a time. They were only allowed to shower once a year, and washing their hands above their wrists would trigger harsh punishments. They were rarely fed, with some so severely malnourished they have cognitive impairment. They sometimes were shown food but not allowed to eat it. Their parents, David and Louise Turpin, face 12 counts of torture and other charges, and David Turpin is charged with a lewd act on a child. A judge set their bail at $12 million each. They've entered not guilty pleas on all counts.
3. Gerrymandering
Not so fast, North Carolina. The state won't have to quickly redraw its congressional districts, as ordered earlier this month by a federal court. A three-judge panel had ruled that the state needed to redo the maps because they were intentionally drawn to help Republicans. That was significant because it was the first federal court ruling to strike down a congressional map as representing a partisan gerrymander. But the Supreme Court has now blocked the lower court's ruling, meaning the controversial maps will probably be used in the next election.
4. India
A string of brutal rapes is spurring outrage in India again. There were five attacks in five days in one northern Indian state, including the suspected gang rape of a 15-year-old girl, whose body was found floating in a canal. Sexual violence against women has long been a problem in India, but the issue garnered renewed media attention in 2012, after a vicious attack on a physiotherapy student in Delhi led to nationwide protests and new laws.
5. Global leadership
The world doesn't see the United States as much of a leader these days. A new Gallup poll puts global approval of US leadership at just 30%. That's right behind China and just a few points ahead of Russia. Does this have anything to do with Donald Trump's "America First" policies? Well, to compare, the US rating was 48% during Barack Obama's last year in office. Germany was the top-rated country in the current poll, coming in at 41%.
Got a priest?
If you want to get married and the Pope is on your plane, you don't have to wait until you land to say "I do."
Steep shortcut
Think twice about rolling through Leonia, New Jersey, at rush hour if you don't live there. It might cost you a couple of Benjamins.
We're good
Justin Timberlake, set to return to the Super Bowl's halftime show, says everything's OK with him and Janet Jackson after the "wardrobe malfunction."
(Her)story
Say hello to the hijab-wearing model making history in new a L'Oreal hair campaign.
