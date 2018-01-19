(CNN) Baltimore's mayor on Friday ousted city Police Commissioner Kevin Davis in favor of one of his deputies, saying the city wasn't reducing violence fast enough amid a soaring homicide rate.

DeSousa said one of his first initiatives -- already underway Friday -- is to put more uniformed officers on the streets and to place them in "strategic locations," such as areas near "problematic businesses."

Former Police Commissioner Kevin Davis

His promotion comes after Baltimore tallied more than 340 homicides in 2017 -- the highest yearly number on record there in more than two decades.

"I'm impatient," Pugh said in a news conference Friday morning. "We need violence reduction. We need violence (numbers) to go down."

Read More