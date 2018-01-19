What's happening in sport? Five things to know

(CNN) Tennis' "bad boy" Nick Kyrgios did good in front of his home crowd at the Australian Open on Friday.

Kyrgios battled his way past France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in four sets (7-6 4-6 7-6 7-6) on day five in Melbourne.

Could this be Nick Kyrgios' year?



He kept his cool against Tsonga to reach the #AusOpen last 16.https://t.co/nFHMVQC2pd pic.twitter.com/RS1PuaYdER — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) 19 January 2018

On another day of punishing heat -- temperatures hit 40°C for the second day in succession -- Kyrgios' win was made all the sweeter for seeing Hollywood star Will Smith in the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena.

"That was amazing," Kyrgios told reporters. "No joke, he's like my favorite actor. I get asked if one person were acting your life, I'd always pick him. It was surreal seeing him tonight."

Friday's "Fresh Prince" will be back on court Sunday for a fourth round match with world No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov.