Story highlights "They don't oppose anything in the bill but they are opposing the bill," Mulvaney said

The shutdown is set to begin at midnight

Washington (CNN) With the clock ticking down to a potential government shutdown, the White House on Friday sought to put the spotlight on Democrats.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney and legislative affairs director Marc Short said Friday the administration is readying for a "Schumer shutdown," putting the blame squarely on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his fellow Democrats for obstructing a path to averting the imminent government shutdown

"It still surprises me that Democrats in the Senate are opposing a bill that they don't oppose," Mulvaney said, noting that the funding bill before lawmakers is clean -- with no unrelated riders --and that it includes a six-year extension of the Children's Health Insurance Program that has bipartisan support.

"They don't oppose anything in the bill but they are opposing the bill," Mulvaney said. "We don't want this. We do not want a shutdown."

Senate Democrats have insisted that as part of the government funding process lawmakers resolve the legal status of the more than 700,000 people brought to the US illegally as children who had been protected under the Obama era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. President Donald Trump ended the program in the fall and there is no deal that the President and enough lawmakers would support to restore those protections before they expire in March.

Read More