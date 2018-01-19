Trump slams Senate Dems as shutdown looms

(CNN) President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday morning to express his displeasure with Senate Democrats with hours to go before the government potentially shuts down.

"Government Funding Bill past last night in the House of Representatives," Trump wrote. "Now Democrats are needed if it is to pass in the Senate - but they want illegal immigration and weak borders. Shutdown coming? We need more Republican victories in 2018!"

Government Funding Bill past last night in the House of Representatives. Now Democrats are needed if it is to pass in the Senate - but they want illegal immigration and weak borders. Shutdown coming? We need more Republican victories in 2018! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2018

Republicans passed a continuing resolution Thursday evening to fund the government, but the measure is stalled in the Senate, with lawmakers deeply divided on how to move forward with the spending legislation.

The President was scheduled to travel to Florida on Friday evening to spend the weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

"We believe that the bill will pass and the President will have an opportunity to sign it," White House spokesman Raj Shah told reporters Thursday. "I mean, some of the timing and logistics of travel will have to reflect the reality, but we expect it to be passed. And we expect the President to be able to travel to Florida this weekend."