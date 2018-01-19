Trump touts year of anti-abortion policies in Rose Garden speech

Story highlights Trump is the first sitting president to speak via video feed to the March for Life gathering

He addressed the thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump touted his administration's anti-abortion record on Friday during remarks that made him the first sitting president to speak via video feed to the March for Life gathering in Washington.

"Under my administration, we will always defend the very first right in the Declaration of Independence and that is the right to life," Trump said from the Rose Garden, flanked by March for Life participants.

Trump's video address heralding his administration for a series of anti-abortion decisions that have been made over the last year reached thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered on the National Mall.

Trump said his administration would continue to push for an anti-abortion agenda in the rest of his time in office.

"That is why we march, that is why we pray, that is why we declare that America's future will be filled with goodness, peace, joy, dignity and life for every child of God," he said.

Read More