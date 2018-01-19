Trump's defense strategy sees China and Russia as biggest threats

(CNN) The Pentagon now sees China and Russia as "the central challenge" facing the US military, according to the unclassified pages of the Trump administration's new National Defense Strategy.

"Inter-state strategic competition, not terrorism, is now the primary concern in US national security," the document, which was made available to reporters Friday, says, adding "long-term strategic competitions with China and Russia are the principal priorities for the Department."

Secretary of Defense James Mattis was due to unveil the main elements of the new strategy at Johns Hopkins' School of Advanced International Studies on Friday morning. President Donald Trump discussed the strategy with Mattis and senior military leaders during his Thursday visit to the Pentagon.

The majority of the strategy is classified and will help drive budgetary decisions in the years ahead, with the document saying that the challenges from Russia and China "require both increased and sustained investment" in defensive capabilities.

During the unveiling of the strategy, Mattis took the opportunity to slam Congress for not providing adequate funding to the Department of Defense, saying the Budget Control Act and short-term continuing resolutions passed by Congress in recent years had done more to harm the readiness of the US military than any enemy in the field.

