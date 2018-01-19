Story highlights Congress remained hours away from a government shutdown on Friday

Majority Whip John Cornyn's spokesman denied any active whip operation

Washington (CNN) Republican Senate leadership is waging a quiet, behind-the-scenes pressure campaign to encourage GOP members to not sign onto a bipartisan immigration deal.

Sources say the pressure is directed at members who might support a bill proposed by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, and Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, and rest of the so-called Gang of Six.

Two GOP sources with knowledge of the process say Republican leadership -- including Sen. Mitch McConnell -- has made clear to several members that it wouldn't be helpful to the current Republican strategy to get onto the proposal.

Meanwhile, Congress remained hours away from a government shutdown on Friday.

Republican Majority Whip John Cornyn's spokesman denied any active whip operation, pointing to Cornyn's public statements against the bill.

