Breaking News

58-year old Kentucky man charged with assaulting Sen. Rand Paul

By Tammy Kupperman, CNN

Updated 7:03 PM ET, Fri January 19, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rand Paul: I had the pain of 1,000 knives
Rand Paul: I had the pain of 1,000 knives

    JUST WATCHED

    Rand Paul: I had the pain of 1,000 knives

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(14 Videos)

Washington (CNN)A 58-year old Kentucky man is being charged with assaulting a member of Congress connected with the November attack on GOP Sen. Rand Paul while he was mowing his yard wearing headphones.

US Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Josh Minkler on Friday announced a felony charge against Rene A. Boucher.
Rand Paul on neighbor attack: &#39;I still have pain every day&#39;
Rand Paul on neighbor attack: 'I still have pain every day'
Boucher, the US attorney said, allegedly saw Paul "stack brush onto a pile near the victim's property and 'had enough.'" According to the statement, Boucher has signed a plea agreement and has admitted the assault, denying any political motivation.
Boucher faces up to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the US attorney.