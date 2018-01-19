Government shutdowns: A look back at modern 'funding gaps'

Story highlights The last shutdown occurred in 2013 during the Obama administration

When Ronald Reagan was in office, there were three partial shutdowns

(CNN) When the clock strikes midnight, the US government could shut down in historic fashion.

If a deal isn't reached, it will be the first modern shutdown with Congress and the White House controlled by the same party.

While some form of a government shutdown occurred during the Obama, Clinton, HW Bush, and Reagan administrations, these occurred while Democrats and Republicans split control of the White House and at least one chamber of Congress.

The last shutdown occurred during the Obama administration . It lasted 16 days, from October 1, 2013 to October 17, 2013. The Democrats had control of the White House and the Senate, while the Republicans controlled of the House.

During the Clinton administration, there were two shutdowns. The first lasted five days, from November 14 to November 19, 1995. The second lasted 21 full days, from December 16, 1995 to January 5, 1996. It was the longest shutdown in history. At the time, Democrats controlled the White House, while Republicans controlled the House and Senate.

