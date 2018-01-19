GOP Rep. on DACA deal: Little consistency from the White House

(CNN) Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks -- a member of the Freedom Caucus -- told CNN's Chris Cuomo Thursday that he remains unclear on several of President Trump's positions on a DACA deal, even as a potential government shutdown looms Friday.

Speaking on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Brooks "confessed" he did not know the White House's positions on border security, with respect to a continuing resolution to fund the government, or with respect to an omnibus bill -- a bill that covers multiple unrelated issues -- to fund the government for the rest of the year.

"You don't have the kind of consistency you would like emanating from the White House," he said.

"I prefer clarity," he added. "I try to keep my positions as constant as I possibly can and I think I've established that reputation for having a belief system that guides me ... but, we're not seeing that from the White House and that does, to some degree, make our jobs more difficult here on Capitol Hill."

Brooks tempered his comments, however, noting campaign rhetoric is often inconsistent with the "reality of governing," which he said might explain the changing nature of the President's views.

